Lottery.Com Enters Final Phase Of Turnaround With $250M Growth Strategy, Strategic Acquisitions, And Shareholder Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading provider of digital lottery, sweepstakes, and sports entertainment technology, today announced that it is planning its first shareholder webinar in more than three years to be held in the coming weeks as part of its continued commitment to transparency, engagement and building trust. Chairman and CEO Matthew McGahan will also be issuing a formal communication to shareholders providing insight into the Company's strategic progress and vision for growth.

These initiatives come as the Company nears the successful conclusion of a two-year corporate turnaround, which has positioned for long-term operational strength, strategic expansion, and shareholder value creation.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of commented:

“As we approach the final phase of this disciplined turnaround, now is the right time to directly engage with our shareholders, share our roadmap, and outline the exciting opportunities ahead. This journey has always been about rebuilding with integrity and ambition-and we're ready to deliver.”

A Comprehensive Turnaround from the Top Down:



Board and Governance: Complete overhaul of the Board of Directors, installing experienced leadership committed to transparency and growth. Additionally, the Company formed a strategic Advisory Board in February 2025, comprising industry leaders and experts guiding international expansion, responsible gaming, and technological innovation.

C-Suite Rebuild: Restructuring of the executive team, with McGahan transitioning from Non-Executive Chairman to CEO and President of both and Additionally, the Company appointed Robert Stubblefield as its Chief Financial Officer and Gregory Potts as its Chief Operating Officer.

Legal and Compliance Reset: Replacement of all prior legal counsel, with new representation including the recent engagement of recognized Crowell & Moring as the Company's global counsel. Capital Markets and Strategic Funding: Appointment of Cohen & Company Capital Markets as investment banker, alongside securing $100 million from Generating Alpha Ltd. and $150 million from United Capital Investments London (UCIL). These facilities are being deployed strategically to drive shareholder value through cash-generative acquisitions; cutting-edge technology development and investment; resumption and expansion of gaming operations that drives revenues; and building balance sheet strength.



Strategic Use of Funding for Growth:

The Company emphasizes that capital secured through its funding facilities, including the recently filed S-1, will be strategically deployed to:



Build or acquire state-of-the-art technology for and enabling immersive, live-streaming sports media and enhanced fan engagement.

Close advanced stage, revenue generative acquisitions, designed to accelerate profits and deliver shareholder value. Strengthen the Company's balance sheet and fund innovation across its digital lottery and sports entertainment platforms.



Legal Success and Stability: has successfully defended more than a dozen legal cases, eliminating key litigation risks and solidifying the foundation for future growth.

Vision for 2025 and Beyond:

With the turnaround nearly complete, the Company is focused on increasing revenues through resuming gaming operations and monetizing and completing certain acquisitions that will accelerate profitability and shareholder value.

Engaging with Shareholders:

As part of the continued commitment to transparency, shareholder engagement and building public trust, the Company plans the following:



Webinar: The Company shall host a shareholder webinar in Q2. Shareholder Letter: A formal communication from Chairman and CEO Matthew McGahan to the Company's shareholders will be issued in the coming weeks.

