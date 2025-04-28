Netstar Expands Threat Intelligence Portfolio With Incompasstm For Security

Industry-Leading Malicious Site Detection Solution to Be Showcased at RSA Conference 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSTAR , the global leader in OEM URL and IP Address categorization and reputation, web application intelligence and reputation, and internet threat intelligence, today announced the launch of inCompassTM for Security -a powerful new addition to its embedded security portfolio, purpose-built to provide technology vendors with the ability to identify, analyze, and block malicious web traffic with greater depth and precision than ever before.

As NetSTAR prepares to showcase its innovations at RSA Conference 2025 , the company is doubling down on its commitment to security, positioning inCompass for Security as the essential embedded solution for malicious sites, threats, fraud, and phishing protection .

"Security is in our DNA," said Daniel Ashby , Senior Vice President and GM at NetSTAR. "With over 1.8 billion endpoints contributing to our global telemetry, we are trusted by hundreds of OEMs for threat detection and protection. inCompass for Security gives our partners broader coverage with deeper metadata and actionable intelligence that they need to stay ahead of evolving web and internet-based threats."

Security-Focused Intelligence, Built on NetSTAR's Proven Foundation

Already deployed by over 275 OEMs, inCompassTM is the industry's most widely adopted embedded solution for URL and IP content and security categorization. With the introduction of inCompass for Security , NetSTAR adds additional layers of actionable threat intelligence as well as additional detection engines and artificial intelligence to help partners make more granular, real-time decisions about potentially harmful traffic.

These enhancements build upon the core strengths of inCompass: a system backed by 80+ malware scan engines , as well as global honeypot and sandbox arrays , and intelligence from NetSTAR's global telemetry network , enabling detection and categorization of threats as they emerge.

Why inCompass for Security? Why Now?

The volume, speed, and sophistication of phishing campaigns, malware delivery sites, and compromised domains are increasing. More OEM partners are now using NetSTAR for categorization and as a front-line defense mechanism .

inCompass for Security directly answers the ever-evolving needs of security vendors, networking vendors, telcos, and operators, and other technology vendors, by offering these partners deeper insights and real-time threat metadata needed to protect users, endpoints, and infrastructure.

The OEM Standard for Embedded Threat Protection

With over 48 billion URLs categorized at the domain, path, and page level, and unmatched insight into the world's internet traffic, NetSTAR continues to set the benchmark for accuracy, reliability, and performance in embedded threat intelligence and categorization solutions.

275+ OEMs , including global leaders in cybersecurity, networking, and telecom, rely on NetSTAR for:



Real-time malicious URL classification



Reputation scoring & threat categorization



Child safety protection and age-based filtering

Policy enforcement and traffic shaping at scale



See NetSTAR at RSA Conference 2025

NetSTAR will be at RSA Conference 2025 , taking place May 5–8 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco . OEM partners and technology vendors are invited to schedule a private meeting to explore how inCompass for Security can elevate your threat protection capabilities.

About NetSTAR

NetSTAR is the global leader in OEM embedded solutions for URL categorization , IP reputation , web application intelligence , and internet threat intelligence . With visibility into over 1.8 billion endpoints and a trusted network of 275+ OEM partners, NetSTAR delivers accurate, scalable, and privacy-conscious traffic intelligence for the modern digital landscape.

