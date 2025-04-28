Malwarebytes Launches Global Strategic Partner Program Offering Organizations A One-Stop Shop For Personal Security, Privacy, And Identity Solutions

New program provides Malwarebytes industry-leading consumer products to organizations looking to provide digital peace of mind for their customers and employees

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, announced a new partnership program aimed at arming financial institutions, HR benefit providers, and internet service providers with an arsenal of easy-to-use, effective personal security, privacy, and identity solutions that seamlessly integrate into their offerings. The new strategic program aims to directly address the alarming rise in online fraud, with one in three people reporting financial losses totaling $12.5 billion in the past year according to the FTC .

Learn more: malwarebytes/partners/strategic

"Malwarebytes' new partnership program is a direct response to the alarming surge in cybercrime impacting consumers around the globe," said Oren Arar, VP of Business Development, Malwarebytes. "By partnering with us, organizations can enhance their own security posture while delivering essential protection their customers and employees need to stay safe in today's digital landscape. This program provides a significant step in mitigating the rising tide of financial losses associated with online fraud."

Malwarebytes' program offers its AI-powered, superior consumer security solutions that shield devices from viruses, ransomware, infostealers, spyware, scams, and more. Partners can choose from a portfolio of options providing security, protecting privacy, or shielding identities, all backed by high-quality customer support. The program is uniquely flexible, catering to the specific needs of each organization.

Plan Specifics

Partners can select from Malwarebytes' portfolio of solutions covering every device – from mobile phones to desktop computers – or they can create a custom, co-branded solution integrated within their ecosystem.

Benefits include:



Comprehensive Personal Cybersecurity Platform: Holistic protection for consumers that covers devices, network traffic, and personal data. Real-time protection that detects and blocks today's sophisticated cyberthreats. Privacy VPN for secure web browsing. Identity monitoring and alerts.

Advanced Mobile Security: Malwarebytes mobile security offering provides streamlined, mobile-to-mobile integration options, meeting consumers where they spend the majority of their digital time – on handheld devices.

Turnkey Integration: Multiple deployment models including flexible API integrations, opt-in service or bundle features, and automated license key provisioning. Trusted and Loved: Malwarebytes is trusted and loved by millions of users around the globe. Malwarebytes already partners with innovative companies like eero to protect their users at scale.

"Consumers want a complete package to protect their devices, data, and identity," said Mike Jude, Research Director, Endpoint Security at IDC. "Malwarebytes has evolved its portfolio to be a holistic provider to protect against today's AI- and online-powered threats. Partners should consider leveraging their stellar reputation and solutions to offer easy-to-use security, privacy, and identity solutions."

Collaboration with eero

eero is a proud member of the Malwarebytes program. Malwarebytes Premium Security is part of eero Plus, a subscription service that offers eero subscribers advanced online security, parental controls, and features like eero Internet Backup.

"We love teaming up with Malwarebytes," said Mark Sieglock, GM, Head of Software Services, eero. "They have a deep understanding of cybersecurity and an incredible offering. eero Plus offers subscribers peace of mind with a variety of amazing security features, including Malwarebytes Premium Security for malware and antivirus protection."

To learn more about the program, visit: malwarebytes/partners/strategic .

Malwarebytes also provides additional opportunities to partner with its consumer solutions via its affiliate and computer repair shop programs . Resellers, managed service providers, or other distribution organizations looking to take down threats through innovative corporate solutions, can explore the ThreatDown Channel Partner Program .

To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit the Malwarebytes blog , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and X .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit .

Malwarebytes Media Contact:

Ashley Stewart

Director of Public and Analyst Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Malwarebytes

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED