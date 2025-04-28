Cribl And Palo Alto Networks Partner To Further Accelerate Adoption Of AI-Driven Secops

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership enables joint customers to upgrade from legacy SIEM to the industry-leading Cortex XSIAM platform faster and more seamlessly

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced a strategic partnership with Palo Alto Networks to accelerate AI-driven SecOps and enable customers to upgrade even faster from legacy SIEM solutions to a modern, AI-driven platform. With this partnership, Cribl has a new integration with Cortex XSIAM, giving customers the choice and flexibility to further accelerate data onboarding, simplify proof of concept (POC) assessments, and make SOC transformation easier and more secure than ever.

“Teams in today's security landscape are overwhelmed by disconnected tools, alert fatigue, and inefficiencies that hamper their ability to efficiently detect and respond to sophisticated threats,” said Abby Strong, Chief Market Officer at Cribl.“Bringing together the power of Cribl and Palo Alto Networks addresses this challenge head-on by combining AI-powered security operations with flexible data management. AI solutions require access to the most robust, comprehensive data that customers can control, enrich, and modify to ensure effective deployment. Cribl equips XSIAM's customers with the flexibility to access data across their security ecosystem, enabling them to transform their SOCs and stay ahead of evolving threats.”

“It's critical for companies to bring intelligence to their SOC in order to keep up with the rapidly evolving security landscape,” said Scott Burger, Lead Security Engineer at ServiceNow.“Combining powerful AI capabilities with the data to fuel them is the best way to do this, and that's exactly what this partnership brings to our team. With total control over our security data, we can respond quicker, ensure compliance, and protect our organization.”

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM transforms security operations by harnessing the power of AI and automation to stop threats at scale and accelerate incident response. By combining XSIAM's AI-driven insights with best-of-breed automation and unified data management, customers can now:



Further accelerate data onboarding: Unlock modern SOC and streamline collection, search, and routing processes. Help ensure AI and machine learning models operate with the most complete and accurate data while evolving security data management strategy.

Simplify proof of concept (POC) assessments: Quickly onboard diverse data sources, reducing implementation time and enhancing efficiency, ultimately accelerating time-to-value in Cortex XSIAM adoption. Seamless SOC transformation: Achieve a rapid, secure upgrade from limited, ineffective traditional SIEM to Cortex XSIAM.



“As security environments become increasingly complex, data is essential for AI-powered security platforms to quickly detect and respond to threats at machine-speed,” said Pamela Cyr, VP of Technical Partnerships at Palo Alto Networks.“Cortex XSIAM has already transformed the SOC for many organizations. We are excited to partner with Cribl, and this integration will help organizations to further accelerate their upgrade from traditional SIEM to a modern SOC.”

“Deloitte's security clients are navigating an unprecedented volume of data and increasingly sophisticated threats – challenges that legacy solutions can no longer address effectively,” said Kevin Urbanowicz, Managing Director and Security Operations leader at Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Our team is at the forefront of driving strategic SOC transformation for our customers, helping them reimagine their operations with new technologies to secure the modern enterprise to meet the pace of today's threat landscape. By enriching Cortex XSIAM's AI-driven models with Cribl's broad, actionable data, we are able to provide an end-to-end solution that enables our customers to modernize their SOC and achieve their cybersecurity goals faster.”

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl's vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl's product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry's leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search , the industry's first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake , a turnkey data lake. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

