PRE Security Unveils Genai EDR And Minisoctm -- An Industry First AI SOC-In-A-Box Solution For SME And Mssps Demonstrating During RSA Conference 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRE Security, the AI Native Cybersecurity Company, today announced the launch of two groundbreaking solutions: GenAI EDR and MiniSOC - redefining the future of cybersecurity for organizations of all sizes. Both innovations will be showcased during the RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco this week.

Gen AI EDR: Low Footprint, High Impact

PRE Security's new GenAI Native EDR is designed for the AI-driven threat landscape, replacing outdated static, rule-based approaches with a fully Generative and Agentic AI design at the endpoint.

"Traditional EDR and XDR endpoint solutions suffer from the same limitations as legacy SIEM and SOC tools. Predetermined detection rules and response actions simply can't keep pace with the speed and complexity of AI-driven threats," said Leo Versola, Chief Product Officer at PRE Security. "Our fully generative approach enables dynamic, intelligent detection, prediction, and response – both at the endpoint and across the SOC."

The GenAI EDR client is a low-footprint, headless agent for Windows 11, collecting rich telemetry including:

. Windows Event Logs

. Registry Changes

. Files System Modifications

. File Metadata and Network Activity

. And more, powered by an Agentic AI response and prevention framework

Telemetry is streamed in real time to CyberLLMTM, PRE Security's proprietary multi-model AI engine embedded within its AI Native SecOps Platform. CyberLLM not only correlates data and delivers contextual detections, but also predicts emerging risks, empowering truly proactive security postures.

GenAI EDR is now available for preview.

MiniSOCTM: AI Native SecOps-in-a-Box

Starting at just $10,000 USD MSRP for up to 1,000 assets, MiniSOC offers a compact, enterprise-grade AI SOC-in-a-Box tailored for SMEs and MSSPs.

MiniSOC pairs PRE Security's AI SecOps platform with Apple's M4-based Mac mini and Mac Studio – powerful AI optimized silicon and hardware systems that deliver outstanding performance in a compact, energy efficient form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. This on premises solution eliminates the need for costly GPU servers, while maintaining enterprise class performance and efficiency.

MiniSOC delivers the full suite of PRE Security's award-winning SecOps capabilities, including:

. CyberLLM for generative analysis, detection, prediction, and automation

. AI SIEM with patent pending ParserlessTM Ingestion of any data source and multi-dimensional, contextual correlations

. Built-in data lake for scalable storage while also eliminating costly ingestion and/or storage based pricing models.

. Integrated Data Processing Engine

. Agentic AI for Autonomous SOC workflows to enhance and augment human analyst performance

. GenAI Native SOAR and Breach Attack Simulation for full SecOps workflow coverage in a single UI and solution.

. Generative XDRTM and Predictive Analytics for maximum visibility and proactive security.

. SOCGPTTM - PRE Security's AI Co-Pilot for natural language interactions

Organizations can easily scale locally by stacking or clustering multiple Mac minis and/or Mac Studios, or they can extend processing into the cloud by integrating with PRE Security's innovative GPU Cloud to create hybrid deployments for maximum flexibility and performance.

"The beauty of MiniSOC is you don't have to sacrifice capability to achieve affordability," said John Peterson, Co-Founder of PRE Security. "You can start small and scale horizontally without disruption or compromise on performance by simply adding more Mac minis or adopt a hybrid model by connecting to our GPU Cloud."

In addition to serving SMEs, MiniSOC is a compelling option for MSSPs seeking to offer an efficient, plug and play solution to deliver GenAI-powered managed security services to resource and budget constrained customers.

Leading the AI Native Cybersecurity Future

PRE Security's pioneering AI Native Predictive SecOps platform has proven that AI is not just an enhancement bolted on to legacy architectures - it is essential to overcoming the many pain points that have plagued SOCs for years. As threat landscapes become increasingly complex, organizations must transition from static, manual architectures to dynamic, AI Native systems. With PRE Security that future is now.

PRE Security at RSA

PRE Security will host live demonstrations and client meetings during RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco, showcasing the new GenAI EDR, MiniSOC, as well as its award-winning AI Native Predictive SecOps platform. To schedule a meeting or demo, contact: [email protected] .

About PRE Security

PRE Security is redefining cybersecurity with its AI Native solutions, delivering cutting-edge Generative Detection, Predictive Security Analytics, and Agentic Automation. Built from the ground up with Generative, Predictive, and Agentic AI, PRE Security eliminates the inherent limitations of traditional SIEM and XDR solutions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PRE Security was founded by cybersecurity veterans John "JP" Peterson and Paul Jespersen. Learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">.

Media Contact

Paul Jespersen

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 408-218-9668

SOURCE PRE Security Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED