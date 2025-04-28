New Book From Brave Healer Productions Explores The Role Intuition Plays In Entrepreneurial Success

MENAFN - PR Newswire) One of those experts is Shari Alyse, host of the TV show "Good Morning Joy," who writes in the foreword, "Deb DeCelle has gathered the wisdom of intuitive entrepreneurs - trailblazers who didn't wait for permission, proof, or the perfect moment. They didn't need guarantees or blueprints. They followed their knowing. They listened when the whispers of their souls turned into roars. And because of that, they are now leaving behind a roadmap - not for you to follow exactly, but to show you what's possible when you dare to trust yourself."

Adds DeCelle, "Intuition is the quiet whisper of your soul, guiding, you toward alignment, purpose, and magic. ...Trusting that whisper can lead to a business and life that feels authentic, and deeply meaningful. Each journey in this book begins with a powerful "yes"- a commitment to step forward, even when fear looms large."

Also featured in the new book are Lisa Attanasio, Donnabelle Casis, Michele Cutler, Becky Dotson, Deborah Drummond, Joanne Figov, James O. Joseph Jr., Kiela Kasomany, Kazemaru, Liz Goll Lerner, Shannon Mitchell, Carm OSullivan, Nicole Pope, Kristin Rosmorduc, Jill Seabourne, Julie Speetjens, Dana Theresa, Bradford W. Tilden, LèVonta White, L'Aura Montgomery Williams, and Emily Atlantis Wolf.

Praise for The Intuitive Entrepreneur

"In The Intuitive Entrepreneur, Deb and her coauthors invite you into a powerful collection of stories that will make you feel seen, inspired, and ready to trust yourself like never before. Through the journeys of entrepreneurs who followed their intuition, overcame doubt, and created abundance on their terms, this book proves that success isn't just about strategy, it's about alignment, courage, and believing in your path; a must-read!" - Camy Kennedy, author, It' s Happy Now: The Happiness Handbook for High Achievers

"Truly inspirational, The Intuitive Entrepreneur invites every reader to embark on a passion-fueled spiritual odyssey! A must-read for every entrepreneur, each story mirrors the marriage between grit and fearlessness ... the organic spark that births creativity and a limitless thirst for authenticity." - Stacey Kozak, founder/owner, The Grounded Ginger, LLC

About Deb DeCelle

Known for her compassionate, down-to-earth approach, Deb DeCelle offers intuitive guidance, mediumship, and personalized mentoring that empowers individuals to live authentically and fearlessly. With dual degrees in marketing and management, DeCelle honed her abilities at two of the world's most prestigious spiritual learning centers, the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, N.Y., and The Arthur Findlay College in Stansted, England. In addition to her one-on-one work, she has taught internationally and at the world-renowned spiritualist community Lily Dale in Western New York.

Learn more about her at debdecelle , or .

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published over 90 Amazon best-selling books. The company's relatively new Brave Business Books division seeks collaborations with business leaders who take a holistic, community-oriented approach and do business differently. Currently sought are individuals who want to write about sales, money, marketing, and networking, with a collaborative approach.

Find a list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions at .

