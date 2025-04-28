Readybid Unveils Next-Generation Hotel RFP Tool To Empower Corporate Travel Management Programs

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyBid , the rapidly growing leader in hotel sourcing automation, has announced major enhancements to its Hotel RFP tool, designed to help corporations and travel management companies (TMCs) streamline hotel programs, reduce sourcing costs, and maximize negotiated savings in the evolving landscape of global business travel.

For decades, hotel sourcing has been a time-consuming and costly undertaking for travel managers. ReadyBid has revolutionized the process by offering a Hotel RFP platform that combines power, simplicity, and scalability. Built with deep industry expertise and cutting-edge automation, the ReadyBid platform allows organizations to manage the complete RFP lifecycle-from bid creation to rate auditing-under a single roof.

"We created ReadyBid because corporate travel deserves better technology," says Joseph Friedmann, President and Founder of ReadyBid. "Most of the legacy hotel RFP tools were built for another era-expensive, inflexible, and difficult to use. We wanted to make the hotel sourcing process faster, smarter, and dramatically more affordable for every organization."

With over 230,000 global hotel properties-including both GDS and non-GDS properties-ReadyBid enables one-click bid distribution, dynamic benchmarking, and unlimited negotiation rounds. Its intuitive RFP templates, including GBTA-compliant formats and customizable cover letters, simplify complex sourcing strategies. Clients benefit from real-time dashboards, chain portal integrations, and robust analytics for corporate travel optimization.

ReadyBid offers:



Flat-rate pricing for unlimited users and RFPs

Real-time bid tracking, hotel contact tools, and automated follow-ups

Built-in rate audits across Sabre, Apollo, Worldspan, and Amadeus

Seamless GDS integration and export-ready data for OBT uploads Comprehensive support, including account managers and training

Used by more than 800+ corporations and travel agencies, ReadyBid has proven its ability to reduce average hotel sourcing costs by up to 40%, while boosting program efficiency and user satisfaction. Companies across life sciences, healthcare, technology, and finance have adopted ReadyBid to modernize their approach to hotel RFP management.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego-based travel technology company specializing in hotel sourcing automation. Built for modern travel managers and TMCs, ReadyBid delivers innovative Hotel RFP tools that simplify the sourcing lifecycle and deliver real savings. Learn more at .

