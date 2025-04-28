Ironclad Taps Former Docusign And Responsys CEO Dan Springer As Chief Executive Officer

Co-founder and CEO Jason Boehmig will become Executive Chairman as the company crosses $150M ARR and 2,000 customers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced that co-founder and CEO, Jason Boehmig, will move to become Executive Chairman. After a thorough search, led by Boehmig, Ironclad announced it has selected Dan Springer, former CEO of Docusign, to become the new CEO and lead the company during its next phase of growth.

Springer has more than 30 years of experience in technology, most recently serving on the board of Docusign after his tenure as CEO. As CEO, he led the company through its initial public offering in April 2018, oversaw significant acquisitions like SpringCM, and pioneered the concept of the Agreement Cloud. Prior to Docusign, Springer was Chairman and CEO of Responsys, taking it public in 2011 and facilitating its $1.6 billion acquisition by Oracle in 2014. Springer sits on the boards of UiPath and SmartNews, and holds an MBA from Harvard University and an AB in Mathematics and Economics from Occidental College. He has been recognized with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award for his philanthropic and community work, and previous winners include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

"It's humbling to be able to tap Dan to take the baton for the next part of Ironclad's journey," said Boehmig, who will remain closely connected to the company, partnering on AI and go-to-market strategies. "Dan is an extraordinary leader whom I have admired for many years. There is no better person to lead us into the next decade, and to ensure that our products keep customers at the forefront of the AI and contracts revolution. And perhaps most importantly, he deeply cares about people and is very much aligned with the core values of Ironclad."

A former attorney, Boehmig founded Ironclad in 2014 with Cai Wangwilt after building in-house automations for contracting at his law firm, Fenwick & West. The company entered Y Combinator in 2015, and it has since raised over $333M from investors including Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, BOND, and Franklin Templeton.

"Ironclad was founded on two core beliefs: that contracts are at the core of every business, and that AI will make lawyers 100x more effective at their jobs. I'm proud that we have become the go-to technology provider, making those ambitions real for customers," continued Boehmig. "We are in a great position to accelerate that change - we're growing quickly, accelerating past $150 million in ARR, driven by AI and our deep partnership with customers like OpenAI, Cisco, and Shell. But there is still so much more to build, and no better person than Dan to build it."

"I've long admired what Jason, Cai, and the Ironclad team have built, and it was clear we have an aligned worldview on contracts; that they are the most underutilized, but most powerful tool in modern business," said Springer. "After getting a closer look under the hood, especially their innovations around AI, I maintain a strong conviction that Ironclad will win the CLM category. It's an incredibly exciting time in our space, and I'm excited to help Ironclad in our mission to power the world's contracts."

Ironclad uses AI across every step of the contract lifecycle to speed up the contracting process, scale compliance, and allow companies to harness critical business insights trapped within contract data. Jurist , Ironclad's standalone AI-powered legal assistant, lets users create and iterate on any legal document with past company precedent, benchmarks, and real-time changes in the legal space-all in an online, fully editable workspace. The company has been named a Leader in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Forrester Wave for CLM, recognized as a 2024 Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators, and named a Fortune Best Workplace for the past five years in a row.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, processing billions of contracts every year. Contracts power every business, yet managing them can be slow and costly. Global innovators like L'Oréal, OpenAI, and Cisco trust Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate deals while reducing risk, and turn agreements into strategic business assets. Ironclad is the only platform powerful enough to manage contracts across any department, from sales agreements to a procurement contract or NDA. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, BOND, and Franklin Templeton. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

