Johnson Controls Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-04-28 08:47:21
CORK, Ireland, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI ), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announced today that it will participate in three upcoming conferences in May.

  • Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference . EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Marc Vandiepenbeeck, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. EDT.
  • BofA Securities Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference 2025 . EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Marc Vandiepenbeeck, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EDT in New York.
  • Wolfe Research 18th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference . Chief Executive Officer, Joakim Weidemanis, and EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Marc Vandiepenbeeck, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT in New York.

A live webcast the presentations will be available on the company's website at:

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI ), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:



Jim Lucas

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: 414.340.1752

Direct: 414.524.8687

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

