Johnson Controls Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference . EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Marc Vandiepenbeeck, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. EDT.

BofA Securities Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference 2025 . EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Marc Vandiepenbeeck, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EDT in New York. Wolfe Research 18th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference . Chief Executive Officer, Joakim Weidemanis, and EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Marc Vandiepenbeeck, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT in New York.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the company's website.

