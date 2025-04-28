Realpha Tech Corp. Appoints Cristol Rippe As CMO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ohio, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the“Company”), a real estate technology company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cristol Rippe as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Rippe will oversee and expand all aspects of brand, marketing, and communications of the Company, reporting directly to the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, Mike Logozzo.

Ms. Rippe brings over 20 years of experience building and scaling high-growth organizations in the fintech and real estate sectors. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Landed, a mission-driven fintech that helped essential professionals access homeownership. There, she led the company's go-to-market strategy, expanding services nationally and more than doubling both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer pipelines. Prior to Landed, she was the founding marketing leader at Root Insurance, where she built and led the marketing team through rapid scale-up, helping the company grow to over $600 million in annual written premiums. At Root, she drove more than 500% YoY growth and led a full-funnel marketing strategy that dramatically increased brand awareness and drove rapid, sustainable growth. She also played a key role in Root's successful IPO in October 2020, further demonstrating her ability to build brand equity and deliver results in high-stakes environments.

“Cristol's arrival marks an exciting new chapter for the reAlpha executive team,” said Mike Logozzo, President and Chief Operating Officer of reAlpha.“Her proven ability to drive growth, elevate brand presence, and scale marketing functions aligns directly with our mission to simplify homebuying through AI. Cristol brings both strategic vision and operational expertise, and her leadership is already making a strong contribution to our organization.”

Ms. Rippe's appointment comes after reAlpha's announcement of a media-for-equity deal with Mercurius Media Capital in March of this year, worth $5 million. Under the terms of the agreement, reAlpha gains access to Mercurius' media expertise and U.S. multi-channel media partners on a media credits to equity basis. Ms. Rippe will help refine reAlpha's brand messaging and capitalize on the Mercurius arrangement to grow reAlpha's brand awareness.

“reAlpha is redefining how people buy and finance homes, and I'm incredibly honored to join at this inflection point,” said Ms. Rippe.“The combination of AI, real estate, and consumer-first innovation is rare and powerful. I look forward to helping unlock reAlpha's next phase of growth.”

