Robert Half Research Reveals Key Priorities And Challenges Facing Today's Technology Leaders

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half reveals that a shortage of skilled technology talent is hindering companies' ability to meet strategic goals and modernize their operations. According to Robert Half's 2025 Building Future-Forward Tech Teams report, 74% of technology leaders with hiring plans are recruiting to support company growth, yet 87% report difficulty finding skilled candidates.

Top Priorities of Technology Leaders

The report identifies the following as top priorities for technology leaders in 2025:

Keeping up with rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats requires advanced security measures and expertise.These initiatives are key to improving productivity and enabling intelligent workflows.Organizations must ensure AI tools and systems are deployed ethically, transparently and responsibly.Updating legacy tools, systems and processes is essential for driving innovation and efficiency.Cloud technology is foundational to growing and scaling operations and improving IT processes and support functions.

"Organizations require specialized technical expertise to meet business priorities, modernize IT operations and drive innovation," said Ryan Sutton, executive director at Robert Half. "Building a next-gen team requires a strategic plan-not only for hiring the right talent but also for developing internal teams to maintain momentum on key initiatives."

Technical Debt and Skills Gap Present Ongoing Challenges

Fifty-five percent of tech leaders cite technical debt-the need to modernize technology systems and operations-as a major barrier to achieving their strategic priorities in 2025. Addressing this issue requires specialized skills in areas such as AI development, cloud architecture and cybersecurity. However, 76% of tech leaders have identified skills gaps within their team, most notably in:



AI, machine learning and data science (44%)

IT operations and support (39%) Cybersecurity and privacy (30%)

Digital Transformation and Enterprise Resource Planning

Enterprise systems like ERP play a critical role in digital transformation and IT modernization, fueling demand for talent with specialized expertise and skills. According to the report, 75% of tech leaders expect this demand to grow in 2025. However, 92% report challenges hiring for ERP-related roles. The top obstacles include:

Finding candidates with ERP module experienceMeeting candidates' salary expectationsAssessing candidates' skills

"ERP platforms have evolved from back-office systems into dynamic, cloud-based solutions that connect every function of the enterprise," Sutton added. "Today's intelligent and integrated ERPs deliver real-time insights, enable AI-driven decision-making, and support agile operations-making them essential to modern IT infrastructure. However, finding skilled professionals with this expertise remains a challenge, prompting many organizations to rely on consultants and flexible staffing solutions to keep these projects on track and support broader digital transformation goals."

For a deeper look at how technology leaders are navigating hiring challenges, addressing technical debt and building future-ready teams, check out Robert Half's 2025 Building Future-Forward Tech Teams report.

About the Research

The data from the report is from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. The survey contains responses from nearly 250 technology leaders at the director level or above at companies in the United States.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.

