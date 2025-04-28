'Changing Job Is Not A Solution': Employee Placed On PIP For Refusing To Work During Leave Days, Shares Experience

MENAFN - Live Mint) Recently, a user on social media shared his experience after being placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) by his employer for refusing to work during his leave days.

The employee said changing job is not a solution if a worker is being harassed in the workplace.

In a post on Reddit, the user wrote:“Workplace Toxicity - First things first, My Organisation only has a Sunday off, On top of that, my manager has expectations that we spend 5-6 hours on Sundays as well to meet the very rigid deadlines that have been set for us. I had recently requested for 4 days leave which got approved after a lot of Debate. My manager told me to ensure that I finish my targets during my EL whenever I can and I told him it won't be possible for me to work during that time as I would be traveling throughout, and he told me he'd like to see that.”

“As expected, I could not work during my EL and when I went back to the office yesterday, my Manager was very cold and distant to me when I came back. By evening time, I got a call from the HR that my performances have been subpar and that I have been put into PIP,” the user said.

Further, the user wrote:“All this just because I refused to work during my leaves. This is just so messed up that I can't understand how it can even happen legally? Do organisations have such power that they can do whatever they feel they can? As an employee, do I not have any legal recourse to deal with such harassment and toxicity being spewed by this company?”

Seeking advice on what can be done if an employee faces such a situation, the user said:“Changing jobs is not a solution, because I have recently joined this company around 5 months back, and these days all companies are harassing employees as much as they can.”