'Changing Job Is Not A Solution': Employee Placed On PIP For Refusing To Work During Leave Days, Shares Experience
The employee said changing job is not a solution if a worker is being harassed in the workplace.
In a post on Reddit, the user wrote:“Workplace Toxicity - First things first, My Organisation only has a Sunday off, On top of that, my manager has expectations that we spend 5-6 hours on Sundays as well to meet the very rigid deadlines that have been set for us. I had recently requested for 4 days leave which got approved after a lot of Debate. My manager told me to ensure that I finish my targets during my EL whenever I can and I told him it won't be possible for me to work during that time as I would be traveling throughout, and he told me he'd like to see that.”
“As expected, I could not work during my EL and when I went back to the office yesterday, my Manager was very cold and distant to me when I came back. By evening time, I got a call from the HR that my performances have been subpar and that I have been put into PIP,” the user said.

Further, the user wrote:“All this just because I refused to work during my leaves. This is just so messed up that I can't understand how it can even happen legally? Do organisations have such power that they can do whatever they feel they can? As an employee, do I not have any legal recourse to deal with such harassment and toxicity being spewed by this company?”
Seeking advice on what can be done if an employee faces such a situation, the user said:“Changing jobs is not a solution, because I have recently joined this company around 5 months back, and these days all companies are harassing employees as much as they can.”
