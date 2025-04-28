Chang Robotics Announces Major U.S. Manufacturing Push, $50M Fund Launch, And Breakthrough Innovations For 2025

Launch of $50M Chang Robotics Fund, New U.S. Operational Hubs, and Transformative Advances in Healthcare, Transportation, and Sustainability

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chang Robotics , a national leader in advanced automation and robotics engineering, unveiled its 2025 strategic roadmap today. Building on a record year, including a 100% workforce increase in 2024, the company is set to drive American manufacturing innovation.

Highlights include:



The launch of the $50 million Chang Robotics Fund

Expansion to a fourth U.S. operational site Pioneering new technologies across healthcare, electric industrial vehicles, and sustainable packaging

2024 Momentum Sets the Stage for 2025 Growth

In 2024, Chang Robotics earned national recognition from Fast Company (Best Workplaces for Innovators) and Inc. (Best in Business). The company made major strides in automating hospitals, scaling battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) for industrial use, and introducing GO-Eco , a graphene oxide innovation designed to eliminate PFAs ("forever chemicals") from food packaging.

The company also formed 12 new strategic partnerships, expanded its IP portfolio in collaboration with leading universities, and conducted a record number of engineering feasibility studies for some of the top corporations in the USA.

New U.S. Headquarters and Manufacturing Expansion

In Q1 2025, Chang Robotics opened a new headquarters in Jacksonville Beach, growing its national footprint to four locations:



Jacksonville

Jacksonville Beach

Chicago/Evanston Denver

This expansion enhances proximity to key clients and regional talent pools while solidifying its presence in the advanced manufacturing sector.

Core Focus Areas for 2025

Since its founding in 2017, Chang Robotics has prioritized near shoring and North American manufacturing. As the U.S. economy evolves and global supply chain challenges intensify, the company is reaffirming its commitment to made-in-America production within its core engineering and automation business and across key innovation initiatives.

One of the company's most impactful projects this year is helping a major consumer products brand bring their "Factory of the Future" vision to life. Chang Robotics is leading the design and build of key automation systems-including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), end‐of‐line collaborative robots (co‐bots), and first‐of‐its‐kind packaging automation-to streamline how products are made and moved through the facility. The project aims to boost efficiency, reduce risk, and create a repeatable model for smart manufacturing across the client's network. Chang Robotics looks forward to helping more brands automate their operations this year.

A major focus for 2025 is scaling Curabotics , the company's healthcare automation division, which was officially launched in Q1 2025. Following a successful market test with a leading hospital network, Curabotics is now expanding to additional facilities to help reduce nurse burnout and improve operational efficiency.

Chang Robotics is also advancing GO-Eco 's sustainability and health benefits through the novel use of measured amounts of graphene oxide in tableware and food utensils in a rollout that will continue to expand into all packaging areas.

Finally, Chang Robotics is contributing to the advancement of industrial battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) through its work with Kodiak Technologies . The company is providing engineering and project management support for what is now the most powerful industrial BEV snow removal vehicle developed to date. The vehicle will make its physical debut at the 2025 Snow Symposium in New York later this month. This effort reinforces Chang Robotics' commitment to strengthening American-made innovation in clean technology and heavy-duty industrial applications.

The Chang Robotics Fund: $50M in Seed-Stage Investment

In early 2025, Chang Robotics launched the Chang Robotics Fund , a $50 million venture fund focused on seed-stage investments in disruptive, high-impact technologies.

With 15 portfolio companies already selected, the fund delivers:



World-class engineering expertise

Access to Chang Robotics' unique operation model Capital support tailored to early-stage commercialization

"2025 will prove to be our most dynamic year yet, particularly amid the dramatic shifts in today's political and economic climate," said Matthew Chang , Founder of Chang Robotics. "These shifts are an important foundation to advance the companies and clients we've invested in over the last five years. With the team we've built and the systems we now have in place, we're positioned to lead the next era of American manufacturing and breakthrough innovation."

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics is a DBE-certified engineering firm at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Founded in 2017, Chang Robotics has rapidly grown, delivering innovative, data-driven solutions, including some of the world's largest autonomous systems. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators, the company revolutionizes supply chain automation and enhances workforce productivity through human-focused robotics. With a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Chang Robotics empowers businesses across manufacturing, government, healthcare, and beyond.

To learn more or connect with us, email [email protected] , visit , and follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Laine Smith, [email protected]

SOURCE Chang Robotics

