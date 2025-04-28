Appknox Launches Storeknox, Revolutionizes Mobile App Security With Continuous Store Monitoring

New solution empowers enterprises to protect against post-launch app threats, fake apps and brand abuse

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- App knox , a leading provider of cutting-edge mobile app security solutions, today launched Storeknox , a groundbreaking continuous store monitoring platform designed to protect enterprises from evolving mobile app threats. The company unveils the new solution at RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco, where cybersecurity professionals from around the world gather to discuss the industry's most pressing challenges.

In today's mobile-first landscape, security vulnerabilities don't end after an app is released. According to Appknox data, 90% of the top 100 apps contain at least one critical vulnerability. Apple alone rejected more than 1.7 million app submissions in 2023 for failing to meet privacy, security, and content standards. Meanwhile, credential-stuffing attacks impacted over 3 billion accounts globally, demonstrating the urgent need for post-launch security vigilance.

Traditional security approaches that focus primarily on pre-release testing leave enterprises vulnerable to evolving threats. Over half (58%) of consumers believe brands that suffer data breaches are not trustworthy, and 70% would stop shopping with a brand following a security incident - creating an extended window of vulnerability.

To address these critical security gaps, Storeknox offers three key capabilities for comprehensive protection:



Centralized monitoring: A unified dashboard to monitor all apps across app stores, track versions, detect unauthorized changes and identify security risks instantly.

Real-time detection of fake and malicious apps: Advanced scanning to detect fraudulent apps impersonating legitimate brands, protecting both enterprises and users from scams and data theft. Proactive malware and phishing detection: Automatic scanning for malware, malicious code and phishing attempts, leveraging machine learning to detect sophisticated threats before they can cause harm.

"Enterprises pour resources into securing apps before launch, then cross their fingers once they're live," said Subho Halder , CEO of Appknox. "That's a recipe for disaster. Storeknox changes the game by continuously monitoring for threats that could damage your brand or compromise customer data. We're ending the era of reactive security-because when your reputation is on the line, 'good enough' simply isn't."

The launch of Storeknox represents a significant expansion of Appknox's security offerings, building on the company's decade of experience in mobile app security. Founded in 2014, Appknox has established itself as a trusted security partner for over 25 Fortune 2000 companies, offering deep expertise in enterprise mobile application protection across financial services, healthcare, retail and other regulated industries.

Enterprises interested in a live demo of Storeknox can visit Appknox at the RSA AppSec Village from April 28th- May 1st. Not able to attend this in-person event? You can request a virtual demo at appknox/storeknox .

About Appknox

Appknox is a global leader in mobile application security, providing comprehensive solutions including SAST, DAST, API testing, and the newly launched Storeknox continuous monitoring platform. Trusted by Fortune 2000 companies and government organizations across 60+ countries, Appknox specializes in detecting AI vulnerabilities and seamlessly integrates with CI/CD pipelines. Our enterprise-grade solutions help financial services, healthcare, and retail organizations meet global compliance requirements while protecting their mobile ecosystems from emerging threats. Learn more at appknox.

Contact

Abby Lewis

PANBlast for Appknox

317.806.1900 x 136

[email protected]

SOURCE Appknox

