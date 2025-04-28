IFS Update 2025 Webinar: Navigating Semiconductor Market Challenges Amid Economic Uncertainty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the challenging semiconductor industry outlook amid high inventory, weak demand, and a potential global GDP slowdown, with IMF downgrading 2025 growth outlook to 2.8%. Gain critical insights, forecast data, and expert analysis to navigate market trends and make informed business decisions.

The webinar delivers a crucial market forecast for the semiconductor industry amid economic slowdown concerns.

The headline industry growth numbers in the semiconductor industry scream 'market boom,' but the underlying trends whisper 'recession.' Unless you are selling AI hyperscalers, leading-edge logic, or HBM, chances are you are caught in a perfect storm of high inventory, weak unit demand, excess capacity, and falling ASPs. Adding to this gloomy backdrop is the very real prospect of a major GDP slowdown.

The IMF recently downgraded its 2025 outlook from 3.3% growth to just 2.8%, with nearly every economy seeing downward revisions. The chip industry outlook has rarely been more challenging.

Now, more than ever, it's a time for calm judgment, sound reasoning, and dependable market data.

Key Market Concerns:



What is the Market Outlook for 2025?

When will IC Unit Growth resume?

What are the likely China CapEx Overspend ramifications? Will the AI Hyperscaler Market keep growing or collapse?

This webinar offers independent insights into semiconductor cycles, IC unit growth, China CapEx impacts, and AI market sustainability, empowering stakeholders to make informed investment and business decisions based on over 55 years of industry expertise.

Advantages of Staying Informed:



Forecast data and industry market analysis will enable you to make more confident business decisions, allocate resources accordingly and help you analyse your business models and plans and adjust accordingly.

Immersing yourself in up-to-date industry information will give you the knowledge to move ahead of your competition.

Following the forecast, you will have the 'know how' to identify industry patterns and market conditions you can expect to see in the immediate future and beyond. Insights based on the sound methodology and analyses honed over 55 years plus of direct industry experience, longer than any other analyst and most industry execs.

Learning Outcomes:



Hear an independent assessment of the World Economic Environment

Get clarification of what is expected to happen in the semiconductor industry for the coming 6-12 months and beyond

Explanation of the industry cycles and their effect

See semiconductor market forecasts for the next five years

See the identification of key application markets and their contribution to the semiconductor market Get statistics and analysis to use as a basis for company business decisions

Who Should Attend:



Anyone making investment or marketing decisions

Senior executives working in or supplying the electronics industry

Those involved in investment and banking relating to the electronics industry

Government organisations involved in trade and investment Business and technical press

