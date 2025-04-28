403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Modi opens India’s first vertical-lift sea bridge
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the Pamban Bridge on Sunday, marking the launch of India’s first vertical-lift sea bridge. The bridge, which spans 2 kilometers across the Palk Strait, links the island town of Rameswaram to the Tamil Nadu mainland.
The Pamban Bridge features a 72.5-meter vertical-lift span that can rise to 17 meters, allowing ships to pass underneath. This new infrastructure is expected to boost rail transport efficiency and enhance trade prospects, according to government officials. Built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, a public sector company under the Ministry of Railways, the bridge cost over $823 million to construct.
The previous Pamban bridge, constructed during the British era, was a key trade link between India and Ceylon (now Sri Lanka). It survived the 1964 tsunami, although a passenger train tragically was swept away during the disaster.
Thanks to its advanced design, the Pamban Bridge has drawn comparisons to iconic structures like the Golden Gate Bridge, Tower Bridge, and the Oresund Bridge. It is designed to accommodate dual rail tracks to meet future demands.
However, shortly after the inauguration, the vertical-lift span experienced a technical glitch when the center span got stuck during the lowering process. Despite initial concerns, the issue was minor and promptly addressed by railway officials.
Beyond Rameswaram Island lies the Ram Setu, also known as Adam’s Bridge, a 48-kilometer chain of limestone shoals extending towards Sri Lanka’s Mannar Island. Modi shared an aerial video of the bridge on his return from a visit to Sri Lanka.
The Pamban Bridge features a 72.5-meter vertical-lift span that can rise to 17 meters, allowing ships to pass underneath. This new infrastructure is expected to boost rail transport efficiency and enhance trade prospects, according to government officials. Built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, a public sector company under the Ministry of Railways, the bridge cost over $823 million to construct.
The previous Pamban bridge, constructed during the British era, was a key trade link between India and Ceylon (now Sri Lanka). It survived the 1964 tsunami, although a passenger train tragically was swept away during the disaster.
Thanks to its advanced design, the Pamban Bridge has drawn comparisons to iconic structures like the Golden Gate Bridge, Tower Bridge, and the Oresund Bridge. It is designed to accommodate dual rail tracks to meet future demands.
However, shortly after the inauguration, the vertical-lift span experienced a technical glitch when the center span got stuck during the lowering process. Despite initial concerns, the issue was minor and promptly addressed by railway officials.
Beyond Rameswaram Island lies the Ram Setu, also known as Adam’s Bridge, a 48-kilometer chain of limestone shoals extending towards Sri Lanka’s Mannar Island. Modi shared an aerial video of the bridge on his return from a visit to Sri Lanka.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment