BTQ Technologies And Entangletech Sign MOU To Advance Quantum Education Initiatives In Taiwan



Strategic Partnership for Quantum Education: BTQ Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EntangleTech, a leading quantum education organization in Taiwan, to support the development of educational content focused on quantum computing and emerging technologies.



Funding to Accelerate Content Development: As part of the agreement, BTQ will provide resources and expertise to support EntangleTech's creation of videos, podcasts, and social media content that promotes quantum literacy and public engagement.

Advancing Global Quantum Awareness: The partnership reflects BTQ's global commitment to fostering quantum awareness and innovation, advancing cross-border collaboration to help prepare society for a quantum-secure future.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF ), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with EntangleTech, is a quantum education and research organization in Taiwan dedicated to accelerating the adoption of quantum computing through hands-on learning and industry collaboration.

The MOU establishes a collaborative relationship aimed at enhancing public understanding and accessibility of quantum technologies. As part of the agreement, BTQ will provide resources and expertise to support EntangleTech's educational content development, including videos, podcasts, and social media materials focused on quantum advancements, industry trends, and academic research.

"At BTQ, we believe that education is critical to preparing society for the quantum future," said Nicolas Roussy Newton, COO of BTQ Technologies. "We are proud to support EntangleTech's efforts in Taiwan as they work to democratize quantum knowledge and foster innovation at the grassroots level."

The partnership reflects BTQ's broader commitment to global collaboration and outreach in the quantum ecosystem. The funding will help EntangleTech scale its content strategy, aiming to reach students, professionals, and the broader public with engaging, accessible resources on quantum computing.

"We are excited to collaborate with BTQ Technologies in our shared mission to cultivate quantum literacy and drive dialogue across communities," said Ran-Yu Chang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EntangleTech. "This support allows us to accelerate our educational programming and inspire the next generation of quantum thinkers in Taiwan and beyond."

This partnership underscores the importance of cross-border cooperation in advancing quantum research and awareness, ensuring that the benefits of quantum innovation are shared globally.

About EntangleTech

Entangle Tech is a quantum education and research organization in Taiwan, dedicated to accelerating the adoption of quantum computing through hands-on learning and industry collaboration. Our key initiatives include the development of a national quantum education platform, the organization of Qracon (Taiwan's student-led quantum conference), and the launch of multiple public outreach programs. With strong ties to both academia and government agencies, Entangle Tech continues to play a leading role in shaping Taiwan's quantum ecosystem. For more information please visit

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

