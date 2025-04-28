Amber International Holding Limited Reports 2024 Full Year Unaudited Financial Results And Highlights Strategic Developments
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Percentage
(US$ in thousands, except per share data)
Financial Metrics:
Revenue from continuing operations
Marketing Solutions
Enterprise Solutions
Total revenue from continuing operations
Gross profit from continuing operations
Net loss from continuing operations
Net loss from discontinued operations
Diluted net loss from continuing operations per American Depositary
Full Year of 2024 Results:
Revenue in 2024 was US$32.8 million, compared with US$36.1 million for the full year of 2023. Revenue from Marketing Solutions declined by US$3.5 million to US$23.5 million in 2024, compared with US$27.0 million for 2023, which was resulted from clients' tightened budget on advertising due to uncertainty in the macro-economic environment. Revenue from Enterprise Solutions was US$9.3 million in 2024, improved from US$9.0 million in 2023 due to the increasing demand for digital transformation and services.
Gross profit in 2024 was US$16.7 million, compared with US$19.1 million in 2023. Gross profit margin was relatively stable at 51.0% for 2024, compared with 52.9% for 2023.
Total operating expenses were US$34.1 million in 2024, increased from US$30.7 million in 2023. The change was primarily due to non-recurring consultancy, legal and other professional service fees for our restructuring and merger preparation in 2024, partially offset by (i) our tighter cost controls, which resulted in reduction of staff cost and savings on promotional expenses, and (ii) the decline in impairment of long-lived assets in 2024.
Other losses, net, were US$7.2 million in 2024, increased from US$2.3 million in 2023. It was mainly due to the increase of impairment loss on our long-term investments, non-recurring losses on restructuring, and exchange loss in 2024, partially offset by the gain from the disposal of discontinued operations.
Net loss from continuing operations was US$ 24. 0 million in 2024, compared with the net loss of US$13.7 million in 2023, as a result of the foregoing.
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders per basic and diluted ADS in 2024 was US$ 2. 61, compared with a net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders per basic and diluted ADS of US$1.33 in 2023.
Net loss from discontinued operations was US$5.1 million in 2024, compared with the net loss of US$25.2 million in 2023. The change was mainly because the financial results of loss-making discontinued operations were deconsolidated after the D isposals , and the gain on disposal of discontinued operations amounting to US$2.6 million in 2024.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company (with continuing operations) had cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and restricted cash of US$19.6 million, compared with US$41.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company repaid bank borrowing, net of US$35.0 million for the restructuring in 2024.
Recent Developments and Strategic Updates
Following the completion of the merger in March 2025, Amber International is executing a focused strategy to strengthen its leadership in institutional crypto finance.
The Company is enhancing its compliance-first, scalable platform to better serve the evolving needs of institutions and high-net-worth individuals globally. Strategic priorities for 2025 include continued expansion into the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), enhancement of its institutional-grade product suite, and the rollout of a refined go-to-market strategy across core financial hubs. These efforts are supported by a broadened geographic footprint, with a particular focus on regulated markets in Asia and the Middle East.
As previously announced, Sparrow Tech Private Limited (Sparrow), a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed under the Payment Services Act by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, has recently integrated into Amber International Holding Limited following the approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, a milestone in executing our strategic priorities. Effective April 30, 2025, Sparrow will operate under the new brand name Amber Premium Singapore, further reinforcing the Company's regulated presence in Asia.
These developments mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Company as it expands its institutional digital asset business under the Amber Premium brand.
Amber DWM Financial Snapshot
In addition, the following summarized the financial figures of Amber DWM for the first half of 2024, second half of 2024 and full year of 2024.
Gross profit
Operating profit
"We are glad to announce that our Board of Directors has approved a US$10 million crypto reserve plan signalling our strategic commitment to digital assets," said Josephine Ngai, CFO of Amber International. "With surplus capital available, we view crypto holdings as an effective way to strengthen our balance sheet. This US$10 million allocation serves as a prudent trial and we plan to diligently roll out this initiative in coming quarters to support our growth and long-term value creation in the evolving crypto sector."
Outlook
Based on the information available as of the date of this press release, the Company provides the following outlook for Amber Premium only in the first quarter of 2025:
First Quarter 2025:
-
Amber Premium's Revenue is estimated to be between US$12.5 million and US$13.5 million
The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, expected foreign exchange fluctuation, and customer demand, which are all subject to change. Please also refer to the factors set out under the section titled "Safe Harbor Statement."
Conference Call
The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on April 28, 2025 (8:00 PM Singapore time on April 28, 2025). Participants are asked to use one of the following teleconferencing numbers to participate in the call and reference the ID number 13753493. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call begins.
Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Toll Free: 1-877-407-0784
Toll/International: 1-201-689-8560
The conference call will also be available via a live webcast at
Replay Dial-in Numbers:
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13753493
A replay of the call will be available on Monday, April 28, 2025, after 12:00 PM ET through Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET.
The Company's earnings release and investor presentation will be available shortly after issuance in the Investor Relations section of Amber International's website at .
About Amber International Holding Limited
Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR ), operating under the brand name "Amber Premium", is a leading provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions. A subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium delivers institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions to help institutions and high-net-worth individuals optimize their digital asset portfolios. The firm offers a regulated, scalable financial ecosystem powered by proprietary blockchain and financial technologies, AI-driven risk management, and quantitative algorithms across CeFi, DeFi, and OTC markets. Learn more at .
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the Company may not obtain the regulatory approval in relation to DWM Asset Restructuring in a timely manner or at all and may need to continue relying on the intercompany service agreements to receive the economic benefits of the WFTL Assigned Contracts ; (ii) risks related to the performance of the amendment, waiver and framework agreement, including the expected timing and likelihood of receipt of the regulatory approvals contemplated therein; (iii) the risk that the Company's business lines are nascent, not fully proven by market and subject to material legal, regulatory, operational, reputational, tax and other risks in the jurisdictions where it operates; (iv) the risk of declining prices of digital assets and reduced transaction volumes conducted by the Company; and (v) regulatory and market risks related to cryptocurrencies and digital assets and in the jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.
Media & Investor Contacts
