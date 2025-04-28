Guardforce AI Reports Full-Year 2024 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
| Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|For the years ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2022
|(Restated)
|Continuing operations:
|Revenue
|$
|36,347,373
|$
|36,280,502
|$
|33,965,648
|Cost of sales
|(30,089,911
|)
|(30,889,226
|)
|(30,196,382
|)
|Gross profit
|6,257,462
|5,391,276
|3,769,266
|Provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables
|(210,437
|)
|(899,433
|)
|-
|Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable
|-
|(5,637,527
|)
|-
|Impairment loss on goodwill
|(30,575
|)
|(2,267,583
|)
|-
|Impairment loss on intangible assets
|(188,797
|)
|(3,713,551
|)
|-
|Provision for withholding taxes receivable
|(4,339
|)
|(683,344
|)
|(448,243
|)
|Provision for obsolete inventory
|-
|(3,797,552
|)
|(942,882
|)
|Impairment loss on fixed assets
|-
|(3,682,789
|)
|(4,408,037
|)
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|(1,849,356
|)
|(1,101,800
|)
|(252,095
|)
|Research and Development expenses
|(591,225
|)
|(169,511
|)
|(99,947
|)
|Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
|(10,104,688
|)
|(12,740,964
|)
|(14,444,301
|)
|Operating loss
|(6,721,955
|)
|(29,302,778
|)
|(16,826,239
|)
|Other income, net
|369,249
|461,926
|87,616
|Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
|5,761
|305,026
|(590,965
|)
|Finance income (costs), net
|337,601
|(653,374
|)
|(1,141,830
|)
|Loss before income tax from continuing operations
|(6,009,344
|)
|(29,189,200
|)
|(18,471,418
|)
|Provision for income tax benefit (expense)
|125,925
|(434,320
|)
|(132,208
|)
|Net loss for the year from continuing operations
|(5,883,419
|)
|(29,623,520
|)
|(18,603,626
|)
|Discontinued operations:
|Net profit (loss) for the year from discontinued operations
|38,719
|34,138
|(62,432
|)
|Net loss for the year
|(5,844,700
|)
|(29,589,382
|)
|(18,666,058
|)
|Net (profit) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(19,465
|)
|17,721
|101,264
|Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company
|$
|(5,864,165
|)
|(29,571,661
|)
|$
|(18,564,794
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(4.53
|)
|$
|(14.97
|)
|Loss per share from continuing operations
|Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(4.53
|)
|$
|(14.90
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computation:
|Basic and diluted
|11,161,053
|6,531,918
|1,239,852
| Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
| As of December 31
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|21,936,422
|$
|20,235,227
|Restricted cash
|27,642
|100,764
|Trade receivables, net
|5,922,345
|5,630,805
|Other current assets
|2,291,439
|1,665,571
|Withholding taxes receivable, net
|393,960
|607,221
|Inventories
|274,854
|506,403
|Amount due from related parties
|-
|2,172,638
|Assets held for sale
|-
|201,963
|Total current assets
|30,846,662
|31,120,592
|Non-current assets:
|Restricted cash
|1,432,738
|1,608,762
|Property, plant and equipment
|3,183,856
|4,043,725
|Right-of-use assets
|2,268,022
|2,688,208
|Intangible assets, net
|2,300,951
|2,836,250
|Goodwill
|411,862
|411,862
|Withholding taxes receivable, net
|1,967,826
|1,617,625
|Deferred tax assets, net
|1,281,531
|1,085,477
|Other non-current assets
|998,971
|402,447
|Total non-current assets
|13,845,757
|14,694,356
|Total assets
|$
|44,692,419
|$
|45,814,948
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade payables and other current liabilities
|$
|4,549,364
|$
|6,188,493
|Borrowings
|44,232
|337,241
|Borrowing from a related party
|-
|3,104,149
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|1,574,537
|1,239,066
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities, net
|96,372
|108,597
|Amount due to related parties
|-
|2,898,506
|Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale
|-
|130,876
|Total current liabilities
|6,264,505
|14,006,928
|Non-current liabilities:
|Borrowings
|-
|44,410
|Operating lease liabilities
|768,174
|1,455,857
|Finance lease liabilities
|121,746
|218,996
|Provision for employee benefits
|5,548,726
|4,935,982
|Total non-current liabilities
|6,438,646
|6,655,245
|Total liabilities
|12,703,151
|20,662,173
|Equity
|Ordinary shares – par value $0.12 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 17,808,947 shares at December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 9,830,373 shares at December 31, 2023
|2,137,108
|1,179,680
|Subscription receivable
|(50,000
|)
|(50,000
|)
|Additional paid in capital
|93,102,042
|80,983,164
|Legal reserve
|223,500
|223,500
|Warrants reserve
|251,036
|251,036
|Accumulated deficit
|(64,204,840
|)
|(58,340,675
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|590,981
|985,120
|Capital & reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company
|32,049,827
|25,231,825
|Non-controlling interests
|(60,559
|)
|(79,050
|)
|Total equity
|31,989,268
|25,152,775
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|44,692,419
|$
|45,814,948
| Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
| For the years ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2022
|(Restated)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(5,883,419
|)
|$
|(29,623,520
|)
|$
|(18,603,626
|)
|Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations
|38,719
|34,138
|(62,432
|)
|Net loss
|(5,844,700
|)
|(29,589,382
|)
|(18,666,058
|)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation
|2,933,137
|4,249,646
|5,365,312
|Amortization of intangible assets
|434,125
|993,594
|616,095
|Provision for obsolete inventories
|-
|3,797,552
|942,882
|Impairment loss on fixed assets
|-
|3,682,789
|4,408,037
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,849,356
|1,101,800
|252,095
|Impairment loss on intangible assets
|188,797
|3,713,551
|-
|Impairment loss on goodwill
|30,575
|2,267,583
|-
|Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable
|-
|5,637,527
|-
|Netting off related parties' balances
|(690,487
|)
|-
|-
|Finance (income) costs, net
|(337,356
|)
|653,460
|1,083,276
|Deferred income taxes
|(125,925
|)
|434,315
|121,169
|Provision for (Recovery of) expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables, net
|210,437
|899,433
|(7,394
|)
|Increase in provision for withholding tax receivables
|4,339
|683,344
|448,243
|(Gain)/Loss from fixed assets disposal
|(21,644
|)
|208,093
|24,250
|Gain from disposal of a subsidiary
|(3,608
|)
|-
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|(Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables
|(347,566
|)
|(312,348
|)
|428,772
|Increase in other current assets
|(680,694
|)
|(64,759
|)
|(332,188
|)
|Decrease (Increase) in restricted cash
|249,146
|(409,521
|)
|1,825,023
|Decrease/(Increase) in inventories
|220,974
|757,518
|(2,876,443
|)
|Decrease/(Increase) in amount due from related parties
|-
|424,979
|(15,725,707
|)
|(Increase)/Decrease in other non-current assets
|(585,746
|)
|33,924
|(151,170
|)
|(Decrease)/Increase in trade payables and other current liabilities
|(937,169
|)
|363,833
|928,247
|(Decrease)/Increase in amount due to related parties
|-
|(970,185
|)
|3,884,995
|(Increase)/Decrease in withholding taxes receivable
|(146,855
|)
|(192,502
|)
|258,989
|Increase/(Decrease) in provision for employee benefits
|275,265
|34,534
|(193,639
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,325,599
|)
|(1,601,222
|)
|(17,365,214
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(244,581
|)
|(2,107,069
|)
|(4,402,394
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|23,856
|-
|5,235
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(61,995
|)
|(18,476
|)
|(3,242,537
|)
|Interest received
|511,292
|-
|-
|Disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of
|(28,186
|)
|-
| -
|Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|-
|-
|(1,765,933
|)
|Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities
|200,386
|(2,125,545
|)
|(9,405,629
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|10,399,732
|20,867,386
|20,346,353
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|-
|506,692
|3,014,710
|Proceeds from a convertible note
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|Cash repayment of a convertible note
|-
|(554,238
|)
|-
|Cash paid for the cancellation of fractional shares
|-
|(49,664
|)
|-
|Proceeds from borrowings
|-
|1,895,151
|3,426,096
|Repayment of borrowings
|(3,648,353
|)
|(2,890,252
|)
|(4,499,358
|)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(2,043,529
|)
|(2,652,150
|)
|(2,849,816
|)
|Net cash generated from financing activities
|4,707,850
|17,122,925
|20,937,985
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|1,582,637
|13,396,158
|(5,832,858
|)
|Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held
|89,916
|(62,928
|)
|34,714
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|20,263,869
|6,930,639
|12,728,783
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|21,936,422
|$
|20,263,869
|$
|6,930,639
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of subsidiaries
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|4,579,880
|Equity portion of the settlement of a borrowing from a third party
|-
|15,914,615
|-
|Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of fixed and intangible assets
|-
|1,848,000
|-
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as financial measures for our consolidated results.
We believe that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present the non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.
EBITDA represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.
Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of stock-based compensation expense, allowance for and write off of withholding tax receivables, provision for obsolete inventory and impairment loss on fixed assets.
Non-IFRS (loss) earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods.
Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis.
The table below is a reconciliation of our net loss to EBITDA and non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
| For the years ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Net loss from continuing operations – IFRS
|$
|(5,883,419
|)
|$
|(29,623,520
|)
|$
|(18,603,626
|)
|Finance (income) costs, net
|(337,601
|)
|653,374
|1,141,830
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(125,925
|)
|434,320
|132,208
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|3,367,262
|5,243,240
|5,981,407
|EBITDA
|(2,979,683
|)
|(23,292,586
|)
|(11,348,181
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,849,356
|1,101,800
|252,095
|Provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables
|210,437
|899,433
|-
|Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable
|-
|5,637,527
|-
|Impairment loss on goodwill
|30,575
|2,267,583
|-
|Impairment loss on intangible assets
|188,797
|3,713,551
|-
|Provision for withholding taxes receivables
|4,339
|683,344
|448,243
|Provision for obsolete inventory
|-
|3,797,552
|942,882
|Impairment loss on fixed assets
|-
|3,682,789
|4,408,037
|Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net
|(5,761
|)
|(305,026
|)
|590,965
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)
|$
|(701,940
|)
|$
|(1,814,033
|)
|$
|(4,705,959
|)
|Non-IFRS loss per share
|Basic and diluted loss for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|(3.80
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computation:
|Basic and diluted
|11,161,053
|6,531,918
|1,239,852
