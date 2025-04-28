TBA Worldwide Acquires Amazon Specialty Agency Salesurf Growth

Founded in 2022 by Anthony Marsilio, SaleSurf Growth has earned a reputation for helping brands dramatically increase their visibility and revenue on Amazon through a full suite of services, including Amazon PPC management, listing optimization, review generation, inventory management, storefront design and more.

Its current client roster includes standout DTC brands such as Heart & Soil, Lineage Provisions, Hostage Tape and Nathan & Son's Underbrush.

"Bringing SaleSurf Growth into the TBA Worldwide collective is a significant and strategic move," said Scott Brandon, chief executive officer, TBA Worldwide. "More than ever, our clients need deep expertise in the Amazon ecosystem, and SaleSurf Growth delivers that with impressive precision and scale. They will play a pivotal role in helping our collective clients grow their sales in one of the most competitive digital marketplaces on earth."

SaleSurf Growth becomes the latest addition to TBA Worldwide, joining other specialized agencies, including Joybyte (social media and influencer marketing), Eight Oh Two (SEO and performance marketing), Cineloco (full-service content production), TBA Outdoors (outdoor lifestyle brands), TravelBoom (travel and tourism marketing), and Brandon (integrated marketing and strategy).

"We built SaleSurf to serve fast-growing brands who needed a smarter, more effective way to scale on Amazon," said Anthony Marsilio, founder, SaleSurf Growth. "Joining TBA Worldwide gives us the resources, shared expertise and agency network to take our clients even farther. It also opens the door to exciting new cross-agency collaboration opportunities."

SaleSurf Growth will operate as a standalone agency within the TBA Worldwide network, with its existing team and leadership remaining in place. To learn more, visit .

About TBA Worldwide

TBA Worldwide is a collective of strategically aligned, data-fueled advertising agencies and specialty marketing firms with a shared goal of providing brands with data-driven marketing solutions powered by smart, business-minded, results-obsessed experts. Anchored by Brandon , a boundary-pushing creative marketing agency redefining what it means to be results-obsessed, TBA Worldwide comprises full-service content production studio Cineloco , performance and SEO specialty agency Eight Oh Two , social media and influencer specialty agency Joybyte , outdoor leisure-oriented marketing agency TBA Outdoors , travel-oriented digital marketing firm TravelBoom , and more. Collectively, the TBA Worldwide network has powered successful campaigns for hundreds of national brands in a variety of industries, offering deep expertise in the B2B, e-commerce, healthcare, financial services, telecom, outdoor lifestyle, lifestyle apparel, travel and tourism, consumer packaged goods, real estate, utilities, and health and fitness categories. The network operates virtually and via home offices in Augusta, GA; Bennington, VT; Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Scottsdale AZ; and Sofia, Bulgaria. Learn more at .

