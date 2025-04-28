RKLB Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ("Rocket Lab" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RKLB ) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 12, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 28, 2025.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Rocket Lab's plans for multiple barge landing tests suffered from significant delays. The Company suffered from a potable water problem that would not be remediated until January 2026, causing delays of its launch pad. Due to these delays, the Company knew there was a substantial risk that its Neutron rocket could not launch in the spring or summer months of 2025. The Company's only Neutron partnership was made with an unreliable partner at a discount. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Rocket Lab, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

