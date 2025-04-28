Accustem Sciences, Inc. And Emeritusdx Announce Partnership To Commercialize MSC Test For Lung Cancer Screening

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and PHOENIX, Ariz., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with or at risk of cancer, and EmeritusDX, a rapidly growing cancer diagnostics and information company, are pleased to announce the expansion of their strategic partnership to include the commercialization of the MSC test for lung cancer screening. This collaboration aims to enhance the accuracy of lung nodule stratification identified via low-dose computed tomography (LDCT), thereby improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

The MSC test analyzes 24 microRNAs to distinguish between high- and low-risk lung nodules, enabling clinicians to guide patients to appropriate care pathways earlier and potentially minimizing unnecessary procedures. Supported by robust clinical evidence published in top tier journals, the test is poised to become a crucial component in lung cancer screening workflows.

Under the expanded agreement, AccuStem and EmeritusDX will embark on operational deployment of the MSC test, with plans for a launch into US clinics in 2026. In parallel, both companies will pursue reimbursement strategies that support broader access to MSC for the 1.6 million patients diagnosed annually with lung nodules in the United States.

“The MSC test represents a significant advancement in lung cancer screening technology,” said Wendy Blosser, CEO of AccuStem Sciences.“With millions of Americans eligible for annual screening, this partnership with EmeritusDX positions us to deliver impactful diagnostic solutions efficiently and at scale.”

Robert Embree, CEO of EmeritusDX, commented,“We are excited to collaborate with AccuStem in expanding access to innovative diagnostics for cancer patients. The MSC test leverages our expertise in molecular testing and strengthens our commitment to delivering high-quality diagnostic services nationwide.”

AccuStem and EmeritusDX anticipate a robust rollout of the MSC test in 2026, leveraging EmeritusDX's CLIA-certified laboratory and commercial infrastructure and AccuStem's pioneering approach to cancer screening technologies.

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. We plan to drive innovation in healthcare by offering proprietary molecular testing that addresses unmet clinical needs from cancer screening through treatment and monitoring. By interrogating novel disease pathways, such as tumor“stemness”, we believe our tools will help care teams better understand the biology of each patient's cancer, leading to more informed decision making.

For more information, please visit .

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostic and information company. Our expertise is in delivering actionable clinical information. Within our world-class laboratory, we perform testing that guides the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. AccuStem Sciences, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor Contact:

Wendy Blosser

Email: ...