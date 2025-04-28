Devland Launches Innovative AI Edtech Platform To Revolutionize Education

Having Fun Learning AI with DevLand

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DevLand, acclaimed as a "bold new EdTech startup," officially launched DevLand Arcade this month, revolutionizing the integration of gaming and education . Founded by tech entrepreneur Michael Kessler, DevLand's mission is clear: to merge entertainment with education, empowering users through immersive experiences.

With its provocative tagline "Play different," DevLand Arcade transforms traditional coding education into a competitive, gamified environment where users write or modify code to progress through games. This unique approach blurs the boundaries between play and learning, encouraging users-from children to adults-to develop critical problem-solving and coding skills.

"We built DevLand out of frustration with monopolized platforms that serve corporations over people," said Kessler. "Our goal is a transparent, user-centric ecosystem where learning, creativity, and fun intersect."

The company's trajectory took a significant leap earlier this year when DevLand AI , the creator of DevLand Arcade, was acquired by sliQue, Inc. on 29 January 2025, as reported by PitchBook. This acquisition equipped DevLand with robust resources and credibility, enabling it to challenge industry giants and significantly expand its innovative projects.

DevLand's core philosophy is centered on three pillars: education, entertainment, and community empowerment. The platform offers interactive coding challenges and engaging puzzles, creating an environment where users can compete, collaborate, and potentially even meet future co-founders.

Complementing its educational platform, DevLand actively engages the community through initiatives such as "DevLand Diaries," a podcast hosted by Kessler, which focuses on open-source technologies and the principles driving DevLand's vision.

Additionally, the DevLand ecosystem includes DevLand Academy, the educational arm, which was formally introduced between 2024 and 2025. This initiative addresses the skills gap in AI, robotics, and coding by applying gaming methodologies to advanced tech education. Integrated seamlessly into DevLand Arcade, the Academy offers structured coding challenges, expert-curated curricula, and interactive simulations developed in collaboration with leading educators and engineers.

"DevLand Academy democratizes advanced technology education, leveraging gamification to ensure accessibility and engagement," added Kessler. "Our ecosystem isn't just changing how people learn-it's transforming education itself."

