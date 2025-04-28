403
Designrush Lists Suntec.AI As #1 Data Annotation Company To Hire In 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec ranks No.1 in DesignRush's list of "Top 7 Data Annotation Companies to Hire in 2025." This recognition highlights their expertise in delivering high-quality, reliable training data for AI and machine learning models.
DesignRush, a recognized platform specializing in connecting businesses with top agencies, evaluated data annotation companies based on factors such as hourly rates, unique capabilities, and expertise. As a leading data annotation company, SunTec was distinguished for its experience in providing text, and video annotation, its human-in-the-loop approach, ISO certifications, and a 99% accuracy rate.
Rohit Bhateja, Director - Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing at SunTec India, stated,“DesignRush's recognition highlights our ability to tackle complex data annotation tasks across diverse industries. By handling large-scale, unstructured data, we help clients build AI models that are not only accurate but also applicable & reliable in real-world scenarios. This expertise allows businesses to improve their AI models' precision, enabling better decision-making and performance.”
About SunTec
SunTec, the AI/ML division of SunTec India, specializes in providing data annotation services that support real-world AI applications. Their team of more than 850 data specialists includes subject matter experts and senior QA annotators who guarantee data accuracy and consistency. With ISO certifications and HIPAA compliance, they ensure the highest quality and security standards for your data. For more information or to request a free sample, contact them at ....
