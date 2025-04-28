Allied Industrial Partners Closes Oversubscribed Inaugural Fund At $300 Million Hard Cap, Surpassing $1 Billion In AUM

Operational transformation drives Allied's value creation in high-growth industrial sectors

HOUSTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("Allied"), a Texas-based private equity firm focused on the lower-middle market, announced today the close of its oversubscribed debut fund, Allied Industrial Partners I-A and I-B LP ("Fund I"), at its $300 million hard cap. Due to investor demand, the fund surpassed its initial target of $250 million. With the closing of Fund I, Allied has raised more than $1 billion, a significant milestone to reach in just six years. Notably, more than 10% of Fund I was committed by Allied's senior team, underscoring their strong alignment with investors.

Fund I, which is expected to be over 70% deployed and allocated by year-end 2025, attracted a diverse mix of existing and new institutional investors, including pensions, insurance companies, financial institutions, foundations, funds-of-funds, and family offices.

"Allied was founded on the principle of applying deep operational expertise to high-growth industrial businesses, and we are grateful for the trust and support of our investors and other supporters," said co-founders and Managing Partners Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright. "Fund I enables us to accelerate our proven strategy of driving operational improvements to scale sustainable, resilient industrial platforms."

Since its founding in 2019, Allied has grown into a 15-person team with deep expertise in driving operational transformation and fostering the growth of industrial businesses. Prior to raising Fund I, Allied deployed over $200 million of equity across five investments between November 2020 and December 2023.

To date, Allied has made seven platform investments and 30 add-ons, including:



Dovetail Infrastructure Services – a leading developer and operator of water infrastructure, focused on sustainable, utility scale projects (exited in October 2024).

CES Power – a global provider of turnkey, eco-friendly mobile power, temperature control, and tech solutions for live events and other critical infrastructure.

Waste Eliminator – an innovative, vertically integrated waste management company delivering sustainable waste management and recycling solutions throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

Wall Recycling – a full service, vertically integrated waste management company geographically focused in North Carolina and the broader Southeast.

Mat Tech Industrial Services – a provider of specialty rental, waste management, and environmental services operating throughout the Texas Gulf Coast.

Celebrity Coaches – a premier transportation and logistics provider for live entertainment and touring events across the U.S. JCL Energy – a leading manufacturer, and integrated service provider for transformers and other critical electrical components serving a diverse range of utility, commercial, and industrial end markets.

"Over the past six years, we have built Allied into a firm that is deeply engaged with its portfolio companies and uniquely positioned to create lasting value," continued Mr. Rossi and Mr. Wright. "Fund I is a testament to the strong relationships we have cultivated with our investors and management teams, and we are excited to deploy this capital into opportunities that align with our investment philosophy. We look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to identify and scale the next generation of industrial leaders."

Allied continues to evaluate a strong pipeline of opportunities across targeted industrial subsectors.

Houlihan Lokey served as Allied's exclusive placement agent, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel on Fund I.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm that currently has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement – enabling the firm to scale platforms through disciplined buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit .

