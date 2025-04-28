Clear Blue Technologies International To Provide Corporate Update And Report Fiscal 2024 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On Thursday, May 1St, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) the Smart Off-GridTM Company, today announces that it will provide a corporate update and also report financial results for its fiscal 2024 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market closes.

Welcome to Clear Blue 2.0!

Clear Blue has successfully completed its financial restructuring and is now positioned to move forward and execute on the opportunity ahead. The Company has been very busy. Clear Blue will host a conference call on Thursday, May 1st, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review the financial restructuring, the Company's 2024 results, and to provide an update on its 2025 outlook and growth plan going forward. Those interested can register at:

Registration Link

Final TSX-V Approval

On April 9, 2025, the Company announced the final piece of its financial restructuring – a transaction with RE Royalties that replaced its banking loan. The TSX-V has now approved the issuance of 1,388,889 units of equity units. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Units were priced at CAD 0.18 per share, and each warrant is exercisable at CAD 0.30 for 24 months

About Clear Blue Technologies International



Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-GridTM company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed,“wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

Legal Disclaimer:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO

+1 416 433 3952

...

