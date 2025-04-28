Civicom's Quillit Ai® Selects Anthropic's Claude As Its LLM Provider For Enhanced Qualitative Research Insights

The most trusted, accurate, and secure research assistant and toolbox.

- Jason Deniega, Head of Product, Quillit ai®GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Civicom, a trusted global leader in marketing research solutions, has revealed that it chose Anthropic AI's Claude as the LLM Provider for the backbone of its AI-powered report-generating tool , Quillit ai. This decision strengthens researchers' ability to enhance their research analysis and report writing using Qullit's powerful features without sacrificing security and supports assurance that data remains confidential, safe, and compliant.Civicom has designed Quillit to meet the highest industry standards in data security with GDPR, SOC2, and HIPAA compliance. All data is protected by end-to-end encryption. Quillit utilizes only a researcher's project content to generate responses, securing all project data in a“walled garden” environment.Claude also conforms with SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA regulations, which makes it a reliable choice for handling confidential research data. Civicom, Quillit's developer, and Claude's developer, Anthropic, have partnered in a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) that ensures customer information is strictly pass-through and never saved or used again. In keeping with Quillit's objective to uphold research integrity, Anthropic also advocates for enterprise-grade security and responsible AI use.“Partnering with Anthropic has helped us build deep trust and safety for our clients, while giving Quillit a competitive edge in security, accuracy, and overall capacity. It's been truly fascinating to see the improvements with each new iteration of their Claude models-advancements that directly translate into better outcomes for our users. In fact, the majority of our clients say Quillit's results are remarkably close to what they would produce in-house.” - Jason Deniega, Head of Product, Quillit aiWith over two decades of experience in facilitating over a million IDIs and Focus Groups worldwide, Civicom has a deep understanding of researchers' needs regarding qualitative analysis tools that can help eliminate the time-consuming tasks that researchers face in extracting insights.. Researchers input a discussion guide or other queries, and Quillit then generates topline summaries within minutes that researchers can enrich with their unique insights and perspectives.Quillit's flexibility allows users to adapt the tool to their project requirements through features such as segmentation across all respondent groups, verbatim quotations, validation through citations, and an Excel-style analysis grid for a bird's-eye view of all questions and responses.. Users can ask Quillit as many questions and probe as deeply as needed to identify insights for their reports.With its ability to accelerate productivity, verify responses, enhance personalization, and maintain the highest data security standards, Quillit solidifies itself as the ultimate report writing tool for qualitative marketing researchers. Clients have cited Quillit's ease of use and affordable pricing. The majority have rated Quillit's accuracy up to 98%.To learn more about Quillit aicontact us at ...About Civicom Research ServicesCivicomMarketing Research Services is a global leader in Digital Qual, with 25 years of experience facilitating both online and in-person IDIs and focus groups. Civicom is known for its commitment to service excellence and individual, customized support, where market researchers can get a personalized experience in support of their research objectives. At Civicom, we strive to live by our motto: "Your Project Success Is Our Number One Priority".

