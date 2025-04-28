Brightpoint AI Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2025 American Business Awards®

Brightpoint AI has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Manufacturing Solution category in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

- Dr. Dipika MirpuriCORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Business Awardsare the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program, recognizing outstanding achievements across organizations of all sizes and industries - from public and private companies to nonprofits and startups.Brightpoint AI was recognized in the Manufacturing Solution category for its revolutionary product, DefectGuard : AI-Driven Solution for Defect Detection in Manufacturing.DefectGuard by Brightpoint AI stood out to the judges as a breakthrough in quality assurance for manufacturing. Highlights of the judges' praise included DefectGuard's advanced features such as AI-powered labeling, adaptive self-repairing AI, and its seamless integration with existing automation systems. Judges noted that its high-precision, high-speed defect detection capabilities greatly enhance both productivity and product quality. They also lauded DefectGuard's intuitive plug-and-play design, enabling rapid deployment even for teams without technical expertise, and praised its real-time dashboards and predictive analytics for empowering proactive decision-making and minimizing downtime."This Gold Stevie Award is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering impactful solutions for manufacturers," said Dr. Dipika Mirpuri , CEO of Brightpoint AI. "DefectGuard was designed to revolutionize how manufacturers approach quality control, making AI accessible, easy to deploy, and highly effective. We are honored to be recognized among such esteemed companies and will continue pushing the boundaries of AI-driven manufacturing solutions."About Brightpoint AIBrightpoint AI specialises in Machine Vision and Generative AI Solutions. Our expertise spans various industries. Our AI-powered Defect Detection solution (DefectGuard) ensures quality and efficiency. Adaptive AI and Machine Vision actively monitor, identify defects, and adapt to environmental shifts. DefectGuard offers advanced analytics, optimizing production and streamlining supply chain processes.Our AI Document Intelligence Suite seamlessly processes inputs from emails, chat, and cloud, it excels in classification and categorization. Conduct intelligent searches, extract structured data, and generate documents effortlessly. Engage via chatbot for quick insights. Automate workflows, integrate with third-party applications, and shift documents seamlessly.Brightpoint AI empowers industries to embrace the future, enhancing operations and achieving unparalleled efficiency through cutting-edge AI solutions.Discover more about our AI Solutions, visit

