Paris Blockchain Week 2025 Comes To A Close With Paribu As A Sponsor

During the event, key topics such as institutional Web3, regulation, artificial intelligence, and digital asset custody services were discussed.

Paribu Custody and Paribu Self Solutions Introduced

On the second day of the event, the panel titled“Update on Institutional Asset Adoption” was held, where the critical role of secure custody solutions and regulations in the adoption of institutional digital assets was discussed. Cem Sağlam, the Corporate Sales and Business Development Manager of Paribu Custody, was among the panelists, sharing insights on global digital asset adoption, key supporting factors, and future expectations. Sağlam emphasized that regulations would increase institutional adoption and discussed the benefits of Paribu Custody for institutions.

"Regulation Will Accelerate Institutional Adoption."

Cem Sağlam stated, "We are witnessing a global acceleration in regulation processes. The clarity gained in this field also promotes the productivity of product and service providers. As regulations take shape, we can expect an increase in both institutional and individual adoption."

Visitors Created Personalized NFTs with ArtGen

Paribu's booth at the event was met with great interest from the Paris Blockchain Week 2025 participants. Visitors had the opportunity to create their own digital artwork using the AI-powered platform ArtGen and experienced securely storing their NFTs with Paribu Self wallets. Over the course of the three-day event, attendees created 872 digital artworks on the ArtGen platform.

Memecoin and 12 NFTs Were Given as Gifts

At this year's edition of Paris Blockchain Week, which brought together professionals shaping the future of blockchain and Web3 technologies at Carrousel du Louvre, Paribu gave away memecoins to some of the visitors who experienced ArtGen and Paribu Self. Additionally, participants had the chance to own 12 NFTs by different artists through the“Mystery Box” event.

