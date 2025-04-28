VNET Publishes 2024 Environmental, Social And Governance Report

BEIJING, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET ) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced it has published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "2024 ESG Report"). This is VNET's fifth ESG report, highlighting the Company's 2024 efforts and achievements in environmental practices, digital empowerment, ethical governance, and social responsibility.

"As an integral element of VNET's long-term strategy for sustainable growth, our 2024 ESG initiatives drove measurable advancements in our pursuit of a greener future," Josh Sheng Chen, Founder, Executive Chairperson, and interim Chief Executive Officer of VNET. "Upgrades to our 'SHIELD' (Society, Human, Innovation, Environment, Leadership, Development) sustainability system broadened stakeholder coverage and amplified our impact, reinforcing our position as an industry leader in sustainability. Heading into 2025, we will remain committed to integrating ESG best practices across our business, facilitating the development of China's green, digital economy while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders."

2024 ESG Report Highlights:



Total energy from renewable sources reached 360,880 MWh, marking a fivefold increase year over year and accounting for 18% of total resources utilized by VNET.

Greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) decreased by 2%, and emission intensity decreased by 9% year over year.

The average annual power usage effectiveness (PUE) was 1.27 at VNET's data centers with stabilized operations in 2024.

The integrated source-grid-load-storage project in Ulanqab IDC Campus gained approval in October 2024, featuring 200MW wind power generation, 100MW solar power generation, and 45MW energy storage facility.

Obtained Information Technology Service Management System (ISO/IEC 20000) and Information Security Management System (ISO/IEC 27001) certifications, covering all business lines.

Achieved 100% coverage of anti-corruption training for directors and employees.

Nationwide customer satisfaction rate reached 99.63%.

Increased the percentage of female employees in management positions to 33%. Ongoing recognition from global leading ESG rating institutions: (i) Received an "A" rating from MSCI for the third consecutive year, the highest ranking awarded to date in China's Internet Service & Infrastructure industry; (ii) Scored record high of 70 in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, ranking among the top 7% of the IT Services industry globally and earning inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook; (iii) Awarded a "B" rating on the 2024 CDP Climate Change Questionnaire, with eight out of 16 categories achieving A-grade recognition; (iv) Rated as low risk by Sustainalytics in ESG Risk Rating.

To view the full 2024 ESG Report, please visit the Company's Investor Relations website at or access the report directly at .

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

