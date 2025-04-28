More Clicks, More Fear: New Research Reveals The Double-Edged Sword Of AI In Advertising

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer-reviewed study, co-authored by University of Richmond marketing professors Dr. Sara Hanson and Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, in collaboration with Dr. Heather Pressler, CEO of BlueHuki, reveals a surprising contradiction in AI-generated advertising: while consumers engage more with ads that appear to involve artificial intelligence, those same ads can provoke negative emotions that could harm brand perception.

Published in the Journal of Advertising Research, the article-"The Differential Impact of AI Salience on Advertising Engagement and Attitude: Scary Good AI Advertising"-introduces the concept of AI ad salience, or the degree to which consumers perceive that AI played a visible role in an ad's creation. Across multiple studies, the authors found that higher AI salience increased engagement metrics such as comment volume and click-through rates but also sparked negative feelings in consumers' attitudes toward the ads.

"AI imagery and disclosure can spark curiosity and attention, but they also activate a psychological response rooted in fear," said Dr. Hanson. "This research shows us that marketers need to weigh short-term engagement against long-term brand equity when using AI in advertising."

The study finds that when consumers perceive ads as AI-generated, they often experience negative emotions-such as discomfort or skepticism-which can lead to resistance and diminished trust. As brands increasingly integrate generative AI into their advertising, understanding and managing these emotional reactions is crucial to maintaining effective and credible messaging.

"At BlueHuki, we work with clients whose reputations are central to their success-like those in law, healthcare, and professional services," added Dr. Pressler. "This research reinforces that how you use AI in your marketing can impact not just engagement, but trust. For reputation-driven brands, getting that balance right is critical."

The University of Richmond is a top-ranked liberal arts university in Richmond, Virginia. Its Robins School of Business is nationally recognized for innovative, hands-on learning in marketing, analytics, and strategy.

BlueHuki is an award-winning, woman-owned digital marketing agency based in Northern Virginia. Specializing in data-driven marketing for medical, legal, and professional service clients, BlueHuki was named Best Creative/Marketing Agency in Washington City Paper's Best of DC and a finalist in Best of Falls Church.

Read the full article here or visit and for more information.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE BlueHuki Group LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED