Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


2025-04-28 06:01:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.
The following transactions have been executed in the period 22 April 2025 to 25 April 2025:


 Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
22 April 2025 90,000 152.88 13,759,200
23 April 2025 70,000 153.23 10,726,100
24 April 2025 70,000 154.41 10,808,700
25 April 2025 75,000 152.46 11,434,500
Accumulated for the period 305,000
46,728,500
Accumulated under the programme 10,581,787
1,614,800,834


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 11,008,309 treasury shares corresponding to 1.786% of the total share capital.
Contact information:

  • Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP +45 20 18 82 67, ...
  • Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ...
  • Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Director +45 22 75 89 04, ...

Attachment

  • Weekly report on share buyback programme 22 April 2025 - 25 April 2025

