Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix. Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 11,008,309 treasury shares corresponding to 1.786% of the total share capital. Contact information:

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis. The following transactions have been executed in the period 22 April 2025 to 25 April 2025:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.