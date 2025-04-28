Hackerrank’S Upcoming Tech Talent Summit Brings AI-Powered Hiring, Upskilling And Workforce Planning Insights To London

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUPERTINO, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: HackerRank , the Developer Skills Company

WHAT: Will host its Tech Talent Summit, spotlighting how AI is impacting tech roles and skills.

WHEN: Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. GMT

WHERE: The Royal Society

6-9 Carlton House Terrace

London, U.K.

For more information, including registration details, visit tech-talent-summit .

DETAILS:

With AI disrupting nearly every aspect of work, employers need next-gen talent strategies that redefine existing practices and help their organizations attain a competitive advantage. Recognizing this, HackerRank's Tech Talent Summit in London will offer attendees an up-close look at emerging trends in tech skills and explore best practices for hiring, talent development and workforce planning.

Building on the success of last year's event, the 2025 Tech Talent Summit returns with a brand-new AI host, Ada Lovelace, and opening remarks from Hung Lee, Curator of Recruiting Brainfood, the talent industry's largest community. Also on the agenda:



HackerRank President Juan Herrera will deliver the keynote,“Next-Gen Hiring & Upskilling,” highlighting findings from the recently published Developer Skills Report.

Ross Campbell, Recruiting Head – Group Operations and Technology Office, UBS, will discuss“Transforming Tech Hiring.”

Anand Gopal, VP of Product Management at HackerRank, will present the“HackerRank Innovation Showcase.” Hung Lee will return to host a panel, titled“Redefining Tech Talent: Skills, Integrity and the AI-Driven Future,” featuring Akosua Fosua Kudom, Managing Director at Accenture.

HackerRank's Tech Talent Summit is set to attract top talent and tech leaders from across industries, giving them the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions around AI and the evolving future of work. To be part of the event, visit tech-talent-summit .

About HackerRank

HackerRank, the Developer Skills Company, leads the market with over 2,500 customers and a community of over 26 million developers. Having pioneered this space, companies trust HackerRank to help them set up a skills strategy, showcase their brand to developers, implement a skills-based hiring process, and ultimately upskill and certify employees...all driven by AI. Learn more at hackerrank.com .

