Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Analysis And Forecast, 2024-2034 | Stricter Environmental Regulations Propel Off-Highway EV Adoption
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|165
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.48 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$56.48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|26.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.3 R&D Review
1.4 Stakeholder Analysis
1.5 Market Dynamics Overview
1.5.1 Market Drivers
1.5.1.1 Increased Focus toward Emission and Noise Reduction
1.5.1.2 Compliance with Emission Regulations
1.5.2 Market Restraints
1.5.2.1 Energy Storage and Range Limitations
1.5.2.2 High Initial Costs and Economic Viability
1.5.3 Market Opportunities
1.5.3.1 Mobile Charging Solutions to Support OHEV Adoption
1.5.3.2 Renewable Energy Integration with OHEV Systems
1.6 Comprehensive Analysis of Diesel vs. Electric Off-Highway Vehicles
1.7 Future Trends in the Electrification of Off-Highway Vehicle Market, 2023-2030
1.8 The Emerging Parallels Between On-Highway and Off-Highway Electrification
2 Application
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market (by Application)
2.3.1 Construction
2.3.2 Mining
2.3.3 Agriculture
2.3.4 Others
2.4 Off-Highway Electric Vehicles Market (by Propulsion Type)
2.4.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
2.4.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
2.5 Electric Snow Grooming Vehicle Market (by Application)
2.5.1 Ski and Snowboard Parks
2.5.2 Cross-Country Ski Trails
2.5.3 Others (Alpine Ski Rope and Snowmobile Trails)
3 Products
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market (by Vehicle Type)
3.3.1 Excavators
3.3.2 Trucks
3.3.3 Loaders
3.3.4 Others (Tractors, Snow Grooming Vehicles, etc.)
3.4 Electric Snow Grooming Vehicle Market (by Power Output)
3.4.1 Up to 200kW
3.4.2 Above 200kW
4 Region
4.1 Regional Summary
4.2 North America
4.3 Europe
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.5 Rest-of-the-World
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
- AB Volvo PristenBully (Kassbohrer Gelandefahrzeug AG) Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Caterpillar CNH Industrial N.V. Epiroc AB Deere & Company J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. Sany Group Sandvik AB Komatsu Ltd. Liebherr Group Prinoth AG (HTI Group) CM DUPON - ICECAT xelom
