FSL Launches GMT Pay, Bridging Web3 Earnings With Real-World Payments

FSL , the Web3 development studio behind the powerhouse Web3 lifestyle app STEPN, is excited to announce the launch of GMT Pay , an innovative payment solution. GMT Pay empowers users to earn through , and other FSL products and seamlessly turn their GMT and GGT earnings into real-world purchases. This app bridges the gap between digital assets and everyday spending, making Web3 more accessible and practical for users worldwide.

Central to GMT Pay is the GMT Pay Gift Card, a virtual Mastercard available in denominations of $50, $100, $200, and $300. Powered by Mastercard, the card allows users to make both online and offline payments at millions of merchants worldwide. From shopping on Amazon and paying for Spotify to enjoying coffee at a local café, the GMT Pay Gift Card offers unmatched accessibility and convenience. Additionally, the card is compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling secure and seamless mobile transactions.

GMT Pay is designed to be globally accessible, enabling users across different regions to benefit from its features. While certain restrictions may apply, the platform is widely available, making it a significant step in FSL's mission to integrate Web3 into everyday life.

GMT Pay is now available to download, offering community members the chance to explore this innovative new payment solution. Sign up today to secure priority access and experience the future of Web3 payments firsthand.

For more information or to download, users can visit

About STEPN

About STEPN GO

Building on the success of STEPN, the pioneering move-and-earn platform, revolutionizes social fitness in everyday life. Buy, borrow, or lend your Sneakers to earn rewards by staying active. Your rewards can be used to level up, cash out, or flex your online appearance, fostering both physical activity and social connections.

About FSL

Founded in 2021,