403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hamas Delegation Hold Talks with Turkish Minister Over Gaza Crisis
(MENAFN) A Hamas delegation convened with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday in Doha to discuss the escalating situation in the Gaza Strip.
According to Hamas, the delegation, led by Muhammad Darwish, head of Hamas' Shura Council, addressed "the grave developments in the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with the continued crime of starvation and the prevention of food aid from entering Gaza by Israel."
The statement added that the delegation updated Fidan on the latest regarding the ceasefire in Gaza and shared details from their recent visit to Cairo. It also highlighted that Hamas leadership is engaging in a series of visits and political talks to advance their proposal for a comprehensive agreement. This includes a ceasefire, prisoner exchange, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction.
On Saturday, a senior Hamas delegation traveled to Cairo for discussions with Egyptian officials regarding the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas announced on Saturday evening that the group held "intensive talks and consultations with Egyptian officials, addressing the efforts being made to achieve a ceasefire and end the aggressive war against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."
Since March 2, Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza and resumed air and ground assaults on March 18, breaking a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.
According to Hamas, the delegation, led by Muhammad Darwish, head of Hamas' Shura Council, addressed "the grave developments in the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with the continued crime of starvation and the prevention of food aid from entering Gaza by Israel."
The statement added that the delegation updated Fidan on the latest regarding the ceasefire in Gaza and shared details from their recent visit to Cairo. It also highlighted that Hamas leadership is engaging in a series of visits and political talks to advance their proposal for a comprehensive agreement. This includes a ceasefire, prisoner exchange, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction.
On Saturday, a senior Hamas delegation traveled to Cairo for discussions with Egyptian officials regarding the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas announced on Saturday evening that the group held "intensive talks and consultations with Egyptian officials, addressing the efforts being made to achieve a ceasefire and end the aggressive war against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."
Since March 2, Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza and resumed air and ground assaults on March 18, breaking a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment