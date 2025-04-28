'Mass Casualty' As Boat-Ferry Crash In Florida, Hospitals On Alert: Top Updates

MENAFN - Live Mint)A crash between a boat and a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge has claimed one life and left multiple injured in Clearwater, Florida, US, police said. The boat which crashed into the ferry on April 27, fled the scene, they added.

No information about the deceased has yet been released, as per an AP report. But the official X account of the City of Clearwater posted saying:“The fire department declared it a mass casualty incident because of the number and severity of injuries. Six patients were declared as trauma alerts, with two of those being transported by helicopter... It is not believed that there is anyone reported missing from the ferry.”

In a series of posts on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Clearwater Police Department informed:“Along with Clearwater Fire Department, we're working a boat crash off the Memorial Causeway bridge that has resulted in multiple injuries.”

“It's been declared a mass casualty incident by the fire department due to the number of injuries. All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured. Drivers should avoid Memorial Causeway,” the first post added.

In another update post, police said that the ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the Memorial Causeway bridge.“All patients and passengers have been removed from the boat,” they added.



In later posts on X, the Clearwater police added that the incident involved the Clearwater Ferry. As per the City of Clearwater, the ferry had 45 passengers and crew on board.

An ABC News affiliate cited Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector as saying the boat that collided with the ferry was privately owned.

“All of the injuries are from the ferry. The boat that struck the ferry fled the scene. The US Coast Guard and Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be handling the crash investigation,” police said.

Police have cautioned drivers to avoid Memorial Causeway.

