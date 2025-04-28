Spire Solutions, The Official Distribution Partner For GISEC 2025, To Showcase AI-Driven Cybersecurity Innovation

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Dubai, UAE, 28th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Spire Solutions, META's trusted partner for unique cybersecurity, cloud, and big data solutions, has announced its participation as the Official Distribution Partner at GISEC Global 2025, the region's largest and most influential cybersecurity event. The event will take place from 6th May to 8th May 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

With a focus on the theme“Modernizing the Cyber Paradigm with AI-Driven Security,” Spire Solutions will highlight cutting-edge technologies, real-world applications, and innovative strategies designed to build digital resilience and empower organizations to combat evolving cyber threats effectively.

Syed Quadri, Chief Operating Officer of Spire Solutions, emphasized the significance of security in today's digital landscape:“As we accelerate toward an intelligent world, it is clear that success depends on more than just technological advancement. We need to shift toward embedded security, where protection is integrated directly into the digital architecture rather than added as an afterthought. Security and innovation go hand in hand. Our mission at Spire Solutions is to champion secure digital transformation by equipping organizations with intelligent, resilient, and scalable security frameworks powered by AI.”

With over 17 years of experience, Spire Solutions has established itself as a leader, delivering secure and innovative security solutions across 12+ countries and serving 1000+ Channel Partners and 2000+ Enterprise Customers. Its presence at GISEC 2025 underscores the company's dedication to safeguarding digital ecosystems and fostering collaboration with industries, enterprises, and technology leaders to create a more secure and connected future. This edition, Spire Solutions will showcase next-generation cybersecurity, data, and cloud solutions, highlighting innovations in DevSecOps, EDR & XDR, Ransomware Protection, API Security, Hybrid Observability, Identity Security, GRC, Risk Posture Management, Cyber Resilience, and AI-powered cybersecurity-all aimed at enhancing overall cybersecurity posture and fortifying critical infrastructure.

Spire Solutions remains steadfast in its collaboration with channel and technology partners to strengthen the digital infrastructure of the UAE, helping build an ecosystem for a secure digital world. The company will exhibit alongside prominent partners, including AppSentinels (API Security), Halcyon (Anti Ransomware and Cyber Resilience Platform), DigitalXForce (Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management Platform with Automated GRC), AlgoSec (Network Security Policy Management), SolarWinds (Observability, Database & IT Service Management), Cybexer (Cyber Preparedness with

advance Cyber Ranges), Spire Data (AI, Big Data & Analytics), Black Duck (Application Security Platform optimized for DevSecOps), BigID (Data Discovery and Classification), Ping Identity (Identity Security for the Digital Enterprise), SailPoint (Identity Security), Cybereason (XDR), Acalvio (Advanced Threat Detection), Niagara Networks (Next Gen AI-powered Network Visibility) and Rapid7 (Unified Threat Exposure, Detection, and Response)

Through interactive demonstrations and expert-led sessions, Spire Solutions aims to educate and engage the cybersecurity community on the importance of adopting proactive and intelligent security strategies. The company will actively participate in conference stages at GISEC 2025, including the Main stage, Dark stage, and Critical Infrastructure stage, where key speakers and industry visionaries will discuss the vital role of cybersecurity, AI, and other pioneering topics.

Attendees can engage with Spire Solutions' experts to explore real-world applications and discuss strategies for enhancing digital resilience, driving innovation, and protecting critical information assets to ensure a secure and intelligent digital future. As the UAE strengthens its position as a regional and global hub for innovation and technology, Spire Solutions is committed to building a more cyber-resilient society amid the new era of cyber threats.

Register and meet Spire Solutions at Booth number A60 in Hall 7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6th May to 8th May 2025.

Learn more about Spire Solutions at