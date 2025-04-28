Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
|
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,936,191
|159.91
|469,530,095
|22 April 2025
|122,164
|155.22
|18,962,553
|23 April 2025
|60,056
|158.76
|9,534,527
|24 April 2025
|73,258
|160.47
|11,755,477
|25 April 2025
|43,030
|161.42
|6,946,053
|Accumulated under the programme
|3,234,699
|159.75
|516,728,704
Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 13,801,004 treasury shares corresponding to 7.43% of the total share capital.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.
For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89
ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call“placemakers”. In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit
Attachments
-
ISS announcement - SBB week 18
Appendix_Company_Announcement_NO_28-2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment