Conference On AI And Digitization's Impact On Workplaces Held

2025-04-28 03:11:57
Nazrin Abdul

A conference titled "The Impact of Digitization and Artificial Intelligence on the Workplace," dedicated to World Labor Protection Day and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement, is being held at the Gülüstan Palace, Azernews reports.

The conference is attended by Anar Aliyev, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Məmməd Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Employers' Organizations, Sahib Mammadov, Chairman of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan, along with representatives from other government and private organizations.

