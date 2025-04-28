403
Eudia Sets Up AI-Driven Excellence Hub In Bengaluru Post Securing Up To $105M Funding Led By General Catalyst
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India, 28 April 2025: Eudia, an Augmented Intelligence platform for corporate legal operations, announces the expansion of its engineering center in Bengaluru. This comes as part of its broader growth strategy following a Series A funding round of up to $105 million led by General Catalyst, with participation from Floodgate and Sierra Ventures.
The Bengaluru Center will serve as a hub for cutting-edge AI innovation, contributing to the development of Eudia's vision for an advanced augmented intelligence platform for corporate legal teams worldwide. By establishing a dedicated engineering hub in Bengaluru, Eudia aims to leverage the talent pool in engineering and machine learning to enhance its AI-powered legal solutions. Eudia's India operations will play a crucial role in its global strategy, ensuring that its AI solutions continue to evolve in collaboration with legal professionals. The company has been actively hiring key talent to strengthen their Excellence Hub in Bengaluru, and are currently looking for Senior AI Engineers and Software Engineers.
Pankaj Bhatia, Eudia's newly appointed Head of Engineering, is leading this initiative. He brings over 20 years of experience from companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Flipkart. Under his leadership, Eudia will drive AI and legal tech innovation, creating solutions that help in-house legal teams make faster, more informed decisions. The India Innovation Hub will work closely with global engineering teams in Palo Alto driving AI-led advancements in legal tech.
Co-founded by Omar Haroun, Ashish Agrawal, and David Van Reyk, Eudia collaborates with Fortune 500 Chief Legal Officers (CLOs) to improve legal decision-making, risk management, and operational efficiency. Apart from strengthening its tech team, the recently raised funds will enhance its AI-powered augmented intelligence solutions, scale operations, expand its market presence internationally, and hire more AI experts, legal professionals, and engineers.
Commenting on the funding, Omar Haroun, Co-founder & CEO of Eudia, says, "This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform the legal industry. We aim to help organizations increase efficiency in legal workflows, reduce risk, and unlock billions in unrealized business value through automation."
"We are focused on accelerating AI development to enhance legal research, document review, and case analysis. By continuously refining our Augmented Intelligence platform, we aim to drive significant efficiency gains for CLOs, reinforcing our position as a leader in the legal tech space," said Ashish Agrawal, Co-founder & CTO of Eudia."
Eudia's differentiator is that it leverages Augmented Intelligence, which is designed to work with rather than replace legal professionals through automation. This strategic augmentation addresses the needs of Chief Legal Officers (CLOs), who must manage risk while moving quickly and driving business outcomes. Eudia's platform helps enhance legal impact while boosting lawyer engagement and satisfaction.
About Eudia
Eudia is transforming the role of legal departments in Fortune 500 companies with its Augmented Intelligence Platform. By combining the power of a best-in-class AI platform with expert humans-in-the-loop, Eudia eliminates routine work, illuminates previously unseen insights, and empowers legal teams to deliver measurable business value. Eudia's approach helps Chief Legal Officers efficiently scale operations, mitigate risk, optimize external counsel spend, and free their teams from the 'toil' of menial legal tasks. Eudia enables legal departments to become strategic partners to the businesses they support. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Eudia is backed by General Catalyst and trusted by some of the world's largest organizations.
