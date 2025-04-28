Eq PE XVII US Has Raised USD 168 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release28 April 2025, 10:00 am

eQ Asset Management has raised USD 168 million for the eQ PE XVII US fund in the beginning of 2025. Fundraising for the eQ PE XVII US fund will continue throughout 2025.

eQ PE XVII US invests in private equity funds whose strategy is to make equity investments in private small and medium-sized companies in the United States and Canada. The fund's portfolio will consist of 12–15 funds, mainly sector-specialized, through which the fund will be diversified across more than 150 companies in various industries, states and by vintage. The fund will also make co-investments.

eQ started its co-operation with RCP Advisors, located in Chicago, in 2015. The current fund is the sixth US fund raised in this partnership. RCP, founded in 2001, is a highly experienced and well-resourced private equity manager, specializing in lower middle market North American funds. Altogether, eQ has raised USD 1.2 billion for its US funds from over 200 clients.

In addition, during late 2024 and early 2025, eQ has signed private equity programmes totalling over EUR 330 million. Including the capital of current private equity programmes, the total capital is approximately EUR 1 billion. Private equity programmes are typically 4–5 year solutions, offering clients not only a comprehensive PE portfolio managed by eQ, but also transparent reporting and reduced portfolio administration through a single-line balance sheet item.

Staffan Jåfs, Head of Private Equity, comments:

“Although the M&A market has been less active than usual for nearly two years, the small and mid-cap segment has still seen more new investments and exits compared to the larger end of the market. We believe the lower middle market segment offers attractive investment opportunities across cycles, as entry valuations and leverage are typically lower, value creation is operational, with cash-only exits to industrial buyers or larger PE funds. Our portfolios primarily consist of service companies focused on domestic markets. Our partnership with RCP is extensive, and this new fund offers our investors access to a highly attractive market via top-tier portfolio funds.”

At the end of 2024, eQ Asset Management had EUR 13.4 billion in assets under management, of which EUR 3.3 billion was in eQ's private equity funds. eQ alternates annually between launching European and North American funds. eQ's private equity funds are intended for professional investors only.

