Media reports Nordic state plans on investing millions in ‘war railway’
(MENAFN) Finland has allocated €20 million for planning a new railway that will connect the country to Sweden and Norway, aimed at facilitating NATO military equipment transport in case of conflict, according to the newspaper Iltalehti. The railway project is part of Finland’s broader security strategy after it joined NATO in April 2023, followed by Sweden in 2024, due to concerns over the ongoing Ukraine war. In response, Russia has pledged to strengthen its defense in the northwestern region.
The Finnish government has earmarked funds for the railway's planning, with the total cost of the project expected to reach billions of euros. Construction is anticipated to extend well into the 2030s, and there are hopes of securing EU funding for the venture.
In a November interview, Finland’s Minister of Transport and Communications, Lulu Ranne, emphasized the need for the railway to transport military vehicles, such as tanks and cannons, swiftly in any situation. A recent NATO update also noted efforts to integrate Finland and Sweden into NATO’s defense structures, including an increased presence in Finland.
In response to NATO’s growing infrastructure in Finland, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow is taking necessary security measures, though President Vladimir Putin has denied any aggressive intentions toward NATO countries, dismissing claims of Russian threats as unfounded.
