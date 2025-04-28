403
Trust Over Hype: Binance Survey Uncovers What South Asian Users Really Want From Crypto Platforms
Delhi, April 28, 2025: Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, conducted a comprehensive survey on investor behavior across the Asia markets. The results highlight a rapidly maturing market in South Asia, including India and Sri Lanka. With increasing adoption comes growing demand for security and education, pointing to critical opportunities for crypto platforms to build deeper trust and engagement.
The survey paints a picture of a market that is no longer made up solely of early adopters. While a significant portion of users (nearly 28%) are still within their first six months of starting their crypto journeys, an equally large segment has remained in the space for over a year – and some, even beyond two years. This blend of newcomers and seasoned users signals an ecosystem in transition: evolving from speculative interest to sustained participation.
One of the most striking findings is how frequently South Asian users interact with crypto platforms. Over 64% of respondents reported using exchanges several times a week or daily, suggesting not only a high level of digital fluency but also an urgent need for secure, frictionless access to platforms. Yet despite this level of activity, most users reported keeping their holdings under $10,000 indicating a cautious approach to capital allocation, especially among newer participants.
When it comes to trust in platform-level protections, such as Binance’s SAFU fund, 87.1% said they trust the protection mechanism provided by Binance. The remaining 12.9% of respondents either ‘do not trust’ or are ‘unfamiliar with the mechanism’.
To enhance trust and understanding, respondents suggested improvements in anti-scam education content on platforms. Key areas for improvement include simplifying technical content (63.7%), increasing the frequency of notifications (39.3%), incorporating localized case studies (36.4%), and diversifying interaction methods (26.7%).
Over half the users expressed interest in participating in platform-organized anti-scam simulations, such as phishing detection tests. This indicates a strong appetite for practical, gamified education particularly if tied to rewards or recognition.
Key Takeaways for the Industry:
● South Asia’s crypto market is active and growing, with a mix of short- and long-term participants.
● High engagement doesn't yet equal high investment—users are frequent traders but maintain relatively modest portfolios.
● Trust is not yet universal—platforms need to do more than offer protections; they must explain and demonstrate them clearly.
● Users want to learn—there is demand for anti-scam training, especially when it's interactive or incentivized.
Speaking on the survey results, Bader Al Kalooti, MENASAT Head of Growth & Ops at Binance, said: “This data clearly shows that South Asian crypto users are serious, discerning, and increasingly security-conscious. These are not just passive users; they’re tech-savvy individuals engaging with crypto exchanges multiple times a week, even daily. They’re building knowledge, not just portfolios. What they’re asking for isn’t hype or high-risk speculation—they’re demanding trustworthy platforms, transparent protections, and interactive education. For any platform looking to build long-term user loyalty, the message is clear: empower your users, earn their trust, and grow with them.”
About the Survey:
The Asia Crypto Security Survey is a detailed study aimed at evaluating the security practices and challenges encountered by cryptocurrency users in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and East Asia. The survey gathered 29,847 valid responses, including 3,321 from South Asia. It offers insights into user behavior, identifying both strengths and gaps in existing security measures.
About Binance: Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 250 million people in 100+ countries, for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit:
