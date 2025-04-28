Scania Performance Summary January-March 2025

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Advancing key strategic priorities in an uncertain market environment



Scania Group sales revenue declined by 11 percent to SEK 48.9 billion (55.1)

Adjusted operating result reached SEK 5.1 billion (8.0) and adjusted return on sales was 10.5 percent (14.5)

Vehicle deliveries (unit sales) decreased by 16 percent to 22,244 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 104 units (46)

Revenue from the service business increased by 4 percent Incoming orders increased by 23 percent to 24,762 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles amounted to 154 units (133)

Scania reports a soft start to 2025, with continued progress in strategic areas such as electrification and the TRATON Group integration. Incoming orders saw a significant rise, while sales and earnings declined due to lower truck volumes and currency headwinds.

Sales revenue and adjusted operating results were down in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, largely due to reduced delivery volumes and negative currency effects. Vehicle deliveries declined, following the more cautious ordering in the second half of last year. The drop was particularly pronounced for trucks in Europe. Challenges related to Scania's new vehicle software platform impacted the production flow negatively. While significant improvements have been made, achieving full production stability remains a key focus area.

"We continued to grow market share in a highly competitive landscape. While deliveries were lower, the strong order intake is a positive sign. We are keeping a close ear to the ground to stay flexible in today's unpredictable environment," says Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania and the TRATON Group.

Despite headwinds, incoming orders showed a positive trend in the quarter. Strong order intake in Europe more than offset a seasonal slowdown in Brazil, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.11 for the quarter. Scania's market share continued to grow, reaching 18.8 percent (18.6) in Europe.

The bus business showed solid delivery growth following the successful implementation of Scania's updated strategy. Meanwhile, service revenue increased by 4 percent, providing ongoing stability and underlining the strength of the company's service business.

Scania's integration into the TRATON Group has now entered a new phase, with the launch of a Group-wide R&D setup that strengthens brand collaboration and boosts innovation. As part of a more streamlined reporting structure, Scania has transitioned to quarterly performance summary available on its corporate website, while more comprehensive information on Scania's financial performance can be found in the TRATON Group interim statement.

