Lift Biosciences Announces Partnership With University Of Galway For Clinical Trial In Ireland

London, 28 April 2025– LIfT BioSciences, ('LIfT' or 'the Company'), a rapidly emerging biotech and the global leader in neutrophil immunotherapies, today announces progress in advancing the planned clinical trial for their Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs), a first-in-class cell therapy designed to overcome treatment resistance in solid tumours, which will be conducted in partnership with the University of Galway, one of Ireland's leading cancer centres, and Hooke Bio, experts in clinical analytics and biomarkers.

IMANs work by recruiting and modulating the patient's own immune system to deliver a durable anti-tumour response. This strategic collaboration combines LIfT's innovative immunotherapy approach, the University of Galway's expertise in oncology, patient care, and advanced manufacturing, and Hooke Bio's analytical expertise. Together, this enhances LIfT's clinical-stage research capabilities, accelerating the pathway to delivering IMANs to patients and positions LIfT at the forefront of next-generation cancer immunotherapies.

Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT BioSciences commented:“ We are thrilled to expand into Ireland and partner with the University of Galway and Hooke Bio to enhance our first-in-class IMAN therapy, which aims to transform cancer therapy by rejuvenating the immune system to overcome tumour resistance. This collaboration accelerates our clinical readiness and leverages Ireland's biotech sector, advancing our goal of delivering breakthrough treatments for cancer patients.”

Dr Alfonso Quintás Cardama, acting Chief Medical Officer of LIfT BioSciences added:“ This trial aims to show how IMANs can fulfill a crucial unmet need by enhancing innate immune competence, which has been lacking in current solid tumor immunotherapies. We will closely monitor immune system recruitment into the tumour, vital for maximising immunotherapeutic benefits. Preclinical results have already shown that IMANs effectively attract T cells and NK cells, suggesting that similar outcomes in our trial could lead to better efficacy, especially against therapy-resistant cancers. Partnering with researchers at the University of Galway positions us to accelerate this groundbreaking immunotherapy's development.”

Dr Michael McCarthy, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Principal Investigator at University Hospital Galway added: “Cancer remains a devastating epidemic, claiming over 10 million lives every year, with many patients lacking an effective treatment option. IMANs represent a revolutionary approach, offering the potential to combat treatment-resistant tumours. We look forward to supporting LIfT in accelerating this therapy toward the clinic and further strengthening Ireland's leadership in advanced therapies."

The trial is designed to first test the feasibility and safety of IMAN therapy administered to patients with metastatic cervical cancer or head & neck cancer who have exhausted all standard treatment options, such as checkpoint inhibitors. We intend to test progressively higher IMAN doses in sequential patient cohorts until we define the biologically active dose. Then, the study will be expanded to additional patients who will be infused with IMANs at the previously defined recommended dose in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. We expect this combination to enhance the recruitment and competence of both the innate and the adaptive arms of the immune system to deliver a comprehensive anti-tumour immune response from which patients can derive meaningful clinical benefit.

This news follows the recent announcement of the expansion of LIfT's manufacturing and clinical operations into Ireland, establishing the Company's presence in the European Union and providing access to the country's established centres of excellence and growing biotechnology sector. Following the completion of the current funding round, the company anticipates entering the clinic in 2026, pending final regulatory approvals.

Learn more about this collaboration here .

About LIfT BioSciences

LIfT Biosciences is a UK & Ireland biotech that is bringing to market a first-in-class allogeneic alpha neutrophil cell therapy that overcomes treatment resistance in solid tumours. LIfT's Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) kill in a non-antigen specific manner and turn the tumour microenvironment against the tumour to give a durable response and lasting immunity. The patented breakthrough N-LIfT platform is produced using exceptional stem cells (iPSC or HSC), a proprietary enhancement media and genetic engineering.

The company is preparing initiatives with a range of pharmaceutical license partners to develop a portfolio of engineered IMAN cell therapies to destroy a range of solid tumours. See

