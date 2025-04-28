Quantic Expands Into The UK, Partnering With Breathe Payments And HBM

MENAFN - Pressat) Quantic is proud to announce its official launch in the United Kingdom. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy, bringing its cutting-edge POS solutions to businesses across the UK.

To ensure a seamless and impactful market entry, Quantic has partnered with POS and payments industry experts like Breathe Payments and HBM. These strategic collaborations will provide businesses with enhanced payment and EPOS solutions, enabling them to optimize operations and improve customer experiences.

Empowering UK Businesses with Next-Generation Solutions

With the UK's rapidly evolving POS landscape, Quantic is committed to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the needs of local businesses. By partnering with Breathe Payments, a trusted provider of card payment solutions, and HBM, a leader in EPOS and payment implementation technology, Quantic ensures that businesses have access to seamless, secure, and efficient transaction systems.

Quantic will offer a comprehensive range of solutions, including POS, Mobile POS with the Quantic Smart Terminal, and Quantic Lite. These solutions cater to businesses of all sizes, providing flexibility and efficiency in managing transactions and operations.

“Our mission is to equip small businesses with our smart POS technology to enhance operational efficiency and foster sustainable growth.” said Vigyan Kaushik, Co-Founder & CEO at Quantic. With our sales partners' support, we are confident that our expansion into the UK will bring tangible benefits to merchants, helping them navigate the modern payments landscape with ease.”

Seamless Payment & EPOS Integration

Breathe Payments offers a flexible range of card payment solutions, from traditional card machines to fully integrated online ordering systems. HBM specializes in robust EPOS solutions that streamline operations and enhance the customer experience.

“We first engaged with Quantic in 2023, recognising a solution that aligned perfectly with the UK's evolving needs-an integrated POS and Payments platform with QR Ordering and Self-Service Kiosks, fully compatible with iOS and Android. With early traction already in the UK, I'm confident Quantic is well-positioned for strong growth in this market.” - Nick Caines, Founder & CEO of HBM

Together with Quantic, this partnership equips UK businesses with a comprehensive suite of tools to manage transactions effortlessly and efficiently.

“Our partnership with Quantic aligns perfectly with our goal of providing businesses with the best-in-class payment solutions,” said Jamie Mills, Founder & CEO of Breathe Payments.“We look forward to helping merchants across the UK benefit from this collaboration.”

Quantic's solutions will be available to UK businesses starting 28th April, 2025. For more information on how these services can enhance your operations, visit .

About Quantic

Quantic is a global provider of POS solutions dedicated to helping small & medium businesses operate through innovative technology and seamless integrations. With a presence in multiple markets and operations in the USA and UK, Quantic continues to expand its global footprint, delivering value-driven solutions to businesses of all sizes.

About Breathe Payments

Breathe Payments is a trusted provider of payment solutions in the UK, offering a range of card payment services, including card machines, EPOS systems, and online ordering platforms. Their customer-focused approach ensures businesses receive tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.

About HBM

HBM specializes in EPOS and payment technology, providing businesses with reliable and efficient transaction management systems. With years of expertise in the payments industry, HBM is committed to helping businesses optimize operations through cutting-edge solutions.

