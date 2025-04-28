DAFZ Concludes AI Innovation Forum And Hackathon As Part Of Dubai AI Week



Event brought together global experts and young talents to explore innovative solutions in logistics and supply chain management In partnership with SAP, Deloitte, and Vtex; and in collaboration with Wellington Campus in Dubai CommerCity

Dubai, UAE, 27 April 2025: Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), concluded its AI Innovation Forum and Hackathon, held as part of Dubai AI Week. The event aimed to explore innovative AI-powered solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing businesses today.

The two-day event took place at the DAFZ Square - Business Center, in collaboration with Wellington Campus in Dubai CommerCity, and in partnership with SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software; Deloitte, a global provider of audit, advisory, and financial consultancy services; and Vtex, a global software company specializing in digital commerce solutions. The event brought together a group of global experts in programming, consulting, and artificial intelligence, along with a select group of university students from across Dubai.

Amna Lootah, Director General at Dubai Airport Freezone , said:“At DAFZ, we are committed to fostering an integrated business environment that empowers companies to adopt AI technologies and accelerate their growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving global market. We also aim to empower the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs by providing platforms that nurture young talent and offer them an enabling environment aligned with real-world challenges and guided by global experts”.

She added: “Hosting this forum underlines DAFZ's commitment to supporting the UAE's efforts to cement its position as a global hub for innovation, in line with the UAE's National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, Dubai's Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, and DIEZ's AI strategy.”

The first day of the event featured the AI Hackathon under the theme“Exploring Solutions for the Future of Supply Chain,” with the participation of students from various international universities across Dubai. The hackathon commenced with a keynote address by Abdulrahim Ghulam Nabi, Senior Advisor in the Office of the Director General at DAFZ.

Students were divided into teams and tasked with developing innovative AI-driven solutions to address real-world challenges faced by companies in the logistics and supply chain management sectors. They were guided throughout the day by a team of expert mentors and software engineers who provided technical support and advice.

The second day hosted the AI Forum under the theme“AI Strategies for the Future,” featuring keynote speeches and panel discussions that explored emerging trends in artificial intelligence and the rapid advancements witnessed in the field over the past year. The sessions highlighted the transformative potential of AI as a key driver in reshaping the future of business.

The forum brought together a group of speakers from leading global companies, including SAP; Deloitte; VTEX; Vue; and qeen. Also contributing to the discussions were representatives from Dubai CommerCity, Aramex, Dubai Customs, and Tradeling who shared their expertise on integrating AI technologies in e-commerce, enhancing supply chain efficiency, improving customer experiences, and driving operational excellence.

The forum addressed a range of critical topics shaping the future of technology, including the ongoing challenges to widespread AI adoption, the need for flexible and robust digital infrastructure, and the importance of reaffirming the human element in an era of advanced automation. The sessions provided an interactive platform for dialogue between speakers and attendees, fostering discussions around the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the role of digital innovation in driving sustainable growth.

At the close of the event, participating teams presented their projects to a judging panel comprising senior executives and experts in programming and artificial intelligence. The proposed solutions were evaluated based on their level of innovation, feasibility, and relevance to real-world business challenges. The winning team was awarded with an opportunity for an internship in DIEZ, along with other monetary prizes, re-establishing our commitment to nurturing talent.