Transaction In Own Shares


2025-04-28 02:00:55
28 April 2025

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 25 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 35,017
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 367.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 370.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 369.551446


Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 265,293 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,480,514 have voting rights and 2,867,289 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 369.551446 35,017

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
60 370.00 13:19:17 LSE
430 370.00 13:20:08 LSE
278 370.00 13:20:08 LSE
525 369.50 13:23:04 LSE
262 369.50 13:23:04 LSE
102 369.00 13:24:06 LSE
250 369.00 13:24:06 LSE
18 369.00 13:24:06 LSE
223 369.00 13:24:06 LSE
10 369.00 13:30:09 LSE
12 369.00 13:30:35 LSE
11 369.00 13:31:00 LSE
10 369.00 13:32:25 LSE
10 369.00 13:35:08 LSE
10 369.00 13:35:35 LSE
10 369.00 13:36:33 LSE
3 369.00 13:39:20 LSE
7 369.00 13:39:20 LSE
3 369.00 13:40:04 LSE
3 369.00 13:40:04 LSE
3 369.00 13:42:08 LSE
7 369.00 13:42:08 LSE
1,097 370.00 14:31:26 LSE
103 370.00 14:31:26 LSE
1,248 370.00 14:38:28 LSE
1,237 370.00 14:38:28 LSE
186 369.00 14:38:28 LSE
48 369.00 14:38:39 LSE
233 369.00 14:38:39 LSE
333 369.00 14:38:39 LSE
333 369.50 14:42:18 LSE
333 369.50 14:42:18 LSE
217 369.50 14:42:18 LSE
116 369.50 14:42:18 LSE
333 369.50 14:42:20 LSE
159 369.50 14:46:13 LSE
174 369.50 14:46:13 LSE
100 369.50 14:46:13 LSE
1,090 369.50 14:46:13 LSE
333 369.50 14:46:14 LSE
1,281 369.50 14:51:32 LSE
333 369.50 14:51:32 LSE
17 369.50 14:51:48 LSE
166 369.50 14:52:08 LSE
379 369.50 14:52:26 LSE
150 369.50 14:52:26 LSE
109 369.50 14:53:16 LSE
224 369.50 14:53:16 LSE
263 369.50 14:53:16 LSE
70 369.50 14:53:30 LSE
233 369.50 14:53:30 LSE
333 369.50 14:53:30 LSE
263 369.50 14:53:30 LSE
28 369.50 14:56:53 LSE
20 369.50 14:56:53 LSE
22 369.50 14:57:46 LSE
333 369.50 14:57:46 LSE
211 369.50 14:57:46 LSE
122 369.50 14:57:46 LSE
211 369.50 14:57:57 LSE
333 369.50 14:57:59 LSE
211 369.50 14:57:59 LSE
122 369.50 14:58:37 LSE
304 369.50 14:58:49 LSE
29 369.50 14:59:28 LSE
333 369.50 14:59:28 LSE
333 369.50 15:00:03 LSE
128 369.50 15:05:47 LSE
127 369.50 15:05:47 LSE
78 369.50 15:05:52 LSE
139 369.50 15:19:26 LSE
18 369.50 15:21:20 LSE
176 369.50 15:22:02 LSE
251 369.50 15:22:02 LSE
20 369.50 15:22:02 LSE
313 369.50 15:22:02 LSE
103 369.50 15:22:02 LSE
95 369.50 15:22:02 LSE
135 369.50 15:23:15 LSE
333 369.50 15:23:15 LSE
330 369.50 15:23:15 LSE
3 369.50 15:23:15 LSE
94 369.50 15:23:15 LSE
104 369.50 15:23:15 LSE
7 369.50 15:23:15 LSE
35 369.50 15:29:03 LSE
435 369.50 15:29:03 LSE
143 369.50 15:29:04 LSE
190 369.50 15:29:04 LSE
151 369.50 15:30:02 LSE
182 369.50 15:31:07 LSE
198 369.50 15:31:07 LSE
135 369.50 15:31:07 LSE
245 369.50 15:31:08 LSE
36 369.50 15:31:08 LSE
52 369.50 15:34:00 LSE
333 369.50 15:34:00 LSE
172 369.50 15:34:00 LSE
161 369.50 15:34:53 LSE
333 369.50 15:34:53 LSE
222 369.50 15:34:53 LSE
111 369.50 15:34:53 LSE
333 369.50 15:34:53 LSE
96 369.50 15:34:53 LSE
237 369.50 15:34:53 LSE
276 369.50 15:34:53 LSE
57 369.50 15:34:53 LSE
106 369.50 15:35:12 LSE
84 369.50 15:36:00 LSE
73 369.50 15:37:00 LSE
70 369.50 15:39:00 LSE
333 369.50 15:39:00 LSE
333 369.50 15:39:00 LSE
106 369.50 15:39:00 LSE
54 369.50 15:39:00 LSE
201 369.50 15:39:00 LSE
78 369.50 15:39:00 LSE
72 369.50 15:39:00 LSE
261 369.50 15:39:00 LSE
333 369.50 15:40:02 LSE
269 369.50 15:47:17 LSE
333 369.50 15:47:17 LSE
260 369.50 15:47:17 LSE
73 369.50 15:47:32 LSE
260 369.50 15:47:32 LSE
303 369.50 15:47:33 LSE
73 369.50 15:47:33 LSE
333 369.50 15:47:34 LSE
333 369.50 15:47:34 LSE
317 369.50 15:47:34 LSE
16 369.50 15:49:20 LSE
333 369.50 15:49:20 LSE
333 369.50 15:49:30 LSE
242 369.50 15:49:30 LSE
91 369.50 15:49:30 LSE
4 369.50 15:49:56 LSE
329 369.50 15:50:17 LSE
157 369.50 15:50:33 LSE
32 369.50 15:54:23 LSE
20 369.50 15:54:30 LSE
224 369.50 15:56:28 LSE
183 367.50 15:56:32 LSE
140 367.50 15:56:32 LSE
407 367.50 16:03:43 LSE
161 367.50 16:03:44 LSE
80 370.00 16:16:05 LSE
253 370.00 16:23:42 LSE
845 370.00 16:23:42 LSE
333 370.00 16:23:42 LSE
333 370.00 16:23:42 LSE
333 370.00 16:23:42 LSE
333 370.00 16:23:42 LSE
1,030 370.00 16:23:51 LSE
333 370.00 16:23:51 LSE
333 370.00 16:23:51 LSE
541 369.50 16:23:51 LSE


For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


