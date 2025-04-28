403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran’s Explosion Death Toll Rises to 25
(MENAFN) The fatality count from the catastrophic explosion that struck the vast Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran on Saturday has risen to 25, local sources confirmed on Sunday.
The media reported that nearly 1,139 individuals sustained injuries in the blast.
A fire erupted at the port around 12 pm local time (0830 GMT) on Saturday, specifically in the container docking area, based on regional media outlets.
Early reports pointed to the presence of combustible materials near the explosion's location.
Witnesses cited in reports claimed that a small fire rapidly escalated, eventually causing the explosion, exacerbated by the intense 40°C heat and the buildup of flammable materials.
The strategically vital port is situated in the southern Hormozgan province, approximately 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) southwest of Bandar Abbas, which lies on the northern side of the Strait of Hormuz.
The media reported that nearly 1,139 individuals sustained injuries in the blast.
A fire erupted at the port around 12 pm local time (0830 GMT) on Saturday, specifically in the container docking area, based on regional media outlets.
Early reports pointed to the presence of combustible materials near the explosion's location.
Witnesses cited in reports claimed that a small fire rapidly escalated, eventually causing the explosion, exacerbated by the intense 40°C heat and the buildup of flammable materials.
The strategically vital port is situated in the southern Hormozgan province, approximately 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) southwest of Bandar Abbas, which lies on the northern side of the Strait of Hormuz.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment